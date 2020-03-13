Finalists announced for the 2020 Australian PC Awards

They're here: the editorial teams at TechRadar, APC, TechLife and PC Gamer have checked over a huge field of candidates from 2019 and narrowed down to a (reasonably) compact list of finalists – these are the products and companies our expects believe have what it takes to be winners.

There can only be one winner in each category, of course, and on the evening of Thursday, April 2 they will be revealed at a special awards event – with all those winners will be posted here the next morning.

Until then, we are thrilled to announce the finalists. Each product or company listed is exceptional – these are, without doubt, the very best PC products of 2019. We extend congratulations to each company behind the gear, and to the people that worked hard to produce such quality and innovation, with us PC lovers being the ultimate beneficiaries.

For the ultimate award – the prestigious Gold Award, there is no opinion more important than yours – so you decide! Cast your vote here for the company that impressed you the most in 2019. You could even win a nice prize for taking the time to do so!

Best motherboard maker finalists

Asus

Asrock

Gigabyte Aorus

MSI

Best premium motherboard finalists: Intel

Gigabyte X299X Designare

Asus Prime X299 Edition 30

Asus Maximus XI Formula

Gigabyte Z390 Aorus Xtreme Waterforce

Best premium motherboard finalists: AMD

Gigabyte X570 Aorus Master

Gigabyte X570 Aorus Xtreme

MSI X570 Ace

Asus ROG Zenith II Extreme

Best budget motherboard finalists: Intel

Gigabyte B365M Aorus Elite

Asrock Z390 Steel Legend

Asus ROG Strix B365-F

Best budget motherboard finalists: AMD

Asrock X570 Phantom Gaming 4

MSI B450 Tomahawk Max

MSI X570-A Pro

Best budget card: Nvidia

MSI GeForce GTX 1660 Super Gaming X 6GB

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1660 Super Gaming OC

Asus GeForce GTX 1660 Super TUF Gaming X3 OC

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1650 Super WindForce OC 4GB

MSI GeForce GTX 1650 Super Ventus XS OC 4GB

Best budget card: AMD

Gigabyte Radeon RX 5500 XT Gaming OC 4GB

Asus Radeon RX 5500 XT Dual EVO OC 8GB

MSI Radeon RX 5500 XT Mech OC 4GB

PowerColor Radeon RX 5500 XT Red Dragon 8GB

Best performance card: Nvidia

Asus ROG-Strix-RTX 2080TI-O11G-Gaming

EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Super FTW 3 Ultra

Asus GeForce RTX 2080 Super ROG Strix OC

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2080 Super Aorus Waterforce 8GB

Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2070 Super 8GB

Aorus GeForce RTX 2070 Super 8G

Best performance card: AMD

Sapphire Radeon RX 5700 XT Nitro+

PowerColor Radeon RX 5700 XT Red Devil

Asus Radeon RX 5700 XT ROG Strix OC

Gigabyte Radeon RX 5700 XT Gaming OC 8GB

Asrock Taichi Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB

MSI Radeon RX 5700 XT Gaming X 8GB

Best budget CPU

AMD Ryzen 5 3600

AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

AMD Ryzen 5 3400G

Intel Core i5-9400F

Intel Core i5-9600KF

Best performance CPU

AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

AMD Ryzen 9 3950X

AMD Threadripper 3970X

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

Intel i9-10980XE

Intel Core i7-9700KF

Best internal storage maker

Adata

Intel

Samsung

Western Digital

Crucial

Team T-Force

Corsair

Kingston (HyperX)

Seagate

Best external storage maker

Seagate

Western Digital

Adata

Samsung

Best SOHO or home NAS

QNAP QGD-1600P

Synology DS419slim

Synology DS1019+

QNAP TVS-672N

QNAP TVS-872N

Asustor AS5304T

Best value laptop or 2-in-1

Aorus 15

Asus TUF Gaming FX505DU

Metabox Alpha-X NH58ED

Huawei MateBook 13

Acer Aspire 5 A515

Best premium laptop or 2-in-1

Apple MacBook Pro 16

Gigabyte Aero 15 XA OLED

Huawei MateBook Pro X

Dell XPS 15 OLED

Lenovo Yoga C940

Microsoft Surface Pro 7

Asus Zenbook

Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2019)

14" Acer Swift 5

Best gaming laptop

Razer Blade Pro 17

Asus ROG Zephyrus SGX531

MSI GS75 Stealth 8SG

Razer Blade 15 Advanced

Best desktop PC builder

HP

Corsair

Dell

Aftershock PC

Alienware

PC Case Gear

PLE

Scorptec

Mwave

TI Computers

Best memory maker

Thermaltake

Team T-Force

Gigabyte, Adata

Crucial, Kingston (HyperX)

Corsair

G.Skill

Best cooling product

Thermaltake Floe DX RGB 360

Corsair Hydro Series H100i RGB Platinum 240 Special Edition in White

Deepcool Gamer Storm Captain 240 Pro

Asus ROG Ryuo 240

Best gaming monitor

Samsung CRG9 (49")

Asus ROG Swift PG35VQ

Acer Predator X35

Gigabyte Aorus FI27Q-P

Samsung CRG5 (27")

Dell S3220DGF

Best productivity monitor

Samsung UHD Space Monitor (32”)

Samsung WQHD Space Monitor (27")

Acer XR342CKP

Dell Ultrasharp U3219Q

Best gaming keyboard

Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition

Asus ROG Strix Scope

Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 SE Cherry MX Speed Special Edition in White

HyperX Alloy Origins

SteelSeries Apex Pro

Best productivity keyboard

Satechi Aluminum Bluetooth Keyboard

Logitech MX Keys

Logitech Craft

Logitech K580 Slim Multi-Device

HP Pavilion 400 Wireless Keyboard

Best gaming mouse

Razer Viper Ultimate

Corsair Ironclaw RGB Wireless Gaming Mouse

Asus ROG Gladius II Wireless

Razer Viper

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless

Best productivity mouse

Logitech MX Vertical

Logitech MX Master 3

Steel Series Rival 710

Corsair Dark Core RGB SE

Razer Basilisk Essential

Best gaming headphones

Razer Kraken Ultimate Headset

Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless SE

Audeze Mobius

SteelSeries Arctis 1

Best PC case

Lian Li PC-011

Nzxt H710i

Corsair iCUE 465X RGB Smart Case

Cooler Master MasterBox Q500L

Lian Li Lancool II

Thermaltake Level 20 GT ARGB

Fractal Design Define S2 Vision

Best router

TP Link Archer AX11000

Asus AiMesh AX6100 WiFi System (RT-AX92U 2 Pack)

D-Link DIR-3060

Asus GT-AX11000

Netgear AX6000

DrayTek Vigor2926Lac

Best enthusiast reseller

PLE

PC Case Gear

Scorptec

Mwave

JW

TI Computers

Umart

AusPCMarket

Aftershock PC

Best consumer reseller

JB Hi-Fi

Officeworks

Bing Lee

Good Guys

Kogan

Harvey Norman

Excellence Award

For the person, product or technology that advanced the PC more than any other in 2019.

Nvidia RTX

AMD Ryzen 3rd-gen CPUs

Intel Ice Lake 10th-gen mobile CPUs

AMD Zen 2+ chiplet architecture

TSMC’s 7nm process

Phison PS50 series SSD controllers

OLED screens

Wi-Fi 6

Intel Project Athena

