Finalists announced for the 2020 Australian PC Awards

They're here: the editorial teams at TechRadar, APC, TechLife and PC Gamer have checked over a huge field of candidates from 2019 and narrowed down to a (reasonably) compact list of finalists – these are the products and companies our expects believe have what it takes to be winners.
There can only be one winner in each category, of course, and on the evening of Thursday, April 2 they will be revealed at a special awards event – with all those winners will be posted here the next morning.
Until then, we are thrilled to announce the finalists. Each product or company listed is exceptional – these are, without doubt, the very best PC products of 2019. We extend congratulations to each company behind the gear, and to the people that worked hard to produce such quality and innovation, with us PC lovers being the ultimate beneficiaries.
For the ultimate award – the prestigious Gold Award, there is no opinion more important than yours – so you decide! Cast your vote here for the company that impressed you the most in 2019. You could even win a nice prize for taking the time to do so!
Best motherboard maker finalists
- Asus
- Asrock
- Gigabyte Aorus
- MSI
Best premium motherboard finalists: Intel
- Gigabyte X299X Designare
- Asus Prime X299 Edition 30
- Asus Maximus XI Formula
- Gigabyte Z390 Aorus Xtreme Waterforce
Best premium motherboard finalists: AMD
- Gigabyte X570 Aorus Master
- Gigabyte X570 Aorus Xtreme
- MSI X570 Ace
- Asus ROG Zenith II Extreme
Best budget motherboard finalists: Intel
- Gigabyte B365M Aorus Elite
- Asrock Z390 Steel Legend
- Asus ROG Strix B365-F
Best budget motherboard finalists: AMD
- Asrock X570 Phantom Gaming 4
- MSI B450 Tomahawk Max
- MSI X570-A Pro
Best budget card: Nvidia
- MSI GeForce GTX 1660 Super Gaming X 6GB
- Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1660 Super Gaming OC
- Asus GeForce GTX 1660 Super TUF Gaming X3 OC
- Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1650 Super WindForce OC 4GB
- MSI GeForce GTX 1650 Super Ventus XS OC 4GB
Best budget card: AMD
- Gigabyte Radeon RX 5500 XT Gaming OC 4GB
- Asus Radeon RX 5500 XT Dual EVO OC 8GB
- MSI Radeon RX 5500 XT Mech OC 4GB
- PowerColor Radeon RX 5500 XT Red Dragon 8GB
Best performance card: Nvidia
- Asus ROG-Strix-RTX 2080TI-O11G-Gaming
- EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Super FTW 3 Ultra
- Asus GeForce RTX 2080 Super ROG Strix OC
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2080 Super Aorus Waterforce 8GB
- Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2070 Super 8GB
- Aorus GeForce RTX 2070 Super 8G
Best performance card: AMD
- Sapphire Radeon RX 5700 XT Nitro+
- PowerColor Radeon RX 5700 XT Red Devil
- Asus Radeon RX 5700 XT ROG Strix OC
- Gigabyte Radeon RX 5700 XT Gaming OC 8GB
- Asrock Taichi Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB
- MSI Radeon RX 5700 XT Gaming X 8GB
Best budget CPU
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
- Intel Core i5-9400F
- Intel Core i5-9600KF
Best performance CPU
- AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
- AMD Threadripper 3970X
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Intel i9-10980XE
- Intel Core i7-9700KF
Best internal storage maker
- Adata
- Intel
- Samsung
- Western Digital
- Crucial
- Team T-Force
- Corsair
- Kingston (HyperX)
- Seagate
Best external storage maker
- Seagate
- Western Digital
- Adata
- Samsung
Best SOHO or home NAS
- QNAP QGD-1600P
- Synology DS419slim
- Synology DS1019+
- QNAP TVS-672N
- QNAP TVS-872N
- Asustor AS5304T
Best value laptop or 2-in-1
- Aorus 15
- Asus TUF Gaming FX505DU
- Metabox Alpha-X NH58ED
- Huawei MateBook 13
- Acer Aspire 5 A515
Best premium laptop or 2-in-1
- Apple MacBook Pro 16
- Gigabyte Aero 15 XA OLED
- Huawei MateBook Pro X
- Dell XPS 15 OLED
- Lenovo Yoga C940
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7
- Asus Zenbook
- Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2019)
- 14" Acer Swift 5
Best gaming laptop
- Razer Blade Pro 17
- Asus ROG Zephyrus SGX531
- MSI GS75 Stealth 8SG
- Razer Blade 15 Advanced
Best desktop PC builder
- HP
- Corsair
- Dell
- Aftershock PC
- Alienware
- PC Case Gear
- PLE
- Scorptec
- Mwave
- TI Computers
Best memory maker
- Thermaltake
- Team T-Force
- Gigabyte, Adata
- Crucial, Kingston (HyperX)
- Corsair
- G.Skill
Best cooling product
- Thermaltake Floe DX RGB 360
- Corsair Hydro Series H100i RGB Platinum 240 Special Edition in White
- Deepcool Gamer Storm Captain 240 Pro
- Asus ROG Ryuo 240
Best gaming monitor
- Samsung CRG9 (49")
- Asus ROG Swift PG35VQ
- Acer Predator X35
- Gigabyte Aorus FI27Q-P
- Samsung CRG5 (27")
- Dell S3220DGF
Best productivity monitor
- Samsung UHD Space Monitor (32”)
- Samsung WQHD Space Monitor (27")
- Acer XR342CKP
- Dell Ultrasharp U3219Q
Best gaming keyboard
- Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition
- Asus ROG Strix Scope
- Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 SE Cherry MX Speed Special Edition in White
- HyperX Alloy Origins
- SteelSeries Apex Pro
Best productivity keyboard
- Satechi Aluminum Bluetooth Keyboard
- Logitech MX Keys
- Logitech Craft
- Logitech K580 Slim Multi-Device
- HP Pavilion 400 Wireless Keyboard
Best gaming mouse
- Razer Viper Ultimate
- Corsair Ironclaw RGB Wireless Gaming Mouse
- Asus ROG Gladius II Wireless
- Razer Viper
- Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless
Best productivity mouse
- Logitech MX Vertical
- Logitech MX Master 3
- Steel Series Rival 710
- Corsair Dark Core RGB SE
- Razer Basilisk Essential
Best gaming headphones
- Razer Kraken Ultimate Headset
- Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless SE
- Audeze Mobius
- SteelSeries Arctis 1
Best PC case
- Lian Li PC-011
- Nzxt H710i
- Corsair iCUE 465X RGB Smart Case
- Cooler Master MasterBox Q500L
- Lian Li Lancool II
- Thermaltake Level 20 GT ARGB
- Fractal Design Define S2 Vision
Best router
- TP Link Archer AX11000
- Asus AiMesh AX6100 WiFi System (RT-AX92U 2 Pack)
- D-Link DIR-3060
- Asus GT-AX11000
- Netgear AX6000
- DrayTek Vigor2926Lac
Best enthusiast reseller
- PLE
- PC Case Gear
- Scorptec
- Mwave
- JW
- TI Computers
- Umart
- AusPCMarket
- Aftershock PC
Best consumer reseller
- JB Hi-Fi
- Officeworks
- Bing Lee
- Good Guys
- Kogan
- Harvey Norman
Excellence Award
For the person, product or technology that advanced the PC more than any other in 2019.
- Nvidia RTX
- AMD Ryzen 3rd-gen CPUs
- Intel Ice Lake 10th-gen mobile CPUs
- AMD Zen 2+ chiplet architecture
- TSMC’s 7nm process
- Phison PS50 series SSD controllers
- OLED screens
- Wi-Fi 6
- Intel Project Athena
For this very special Gold Award we turn to you to decide! Cast your vote here for the company that impressed you the most in 2019!
- Acer
- Adata
- Aftershock PC
- Alienware
- AMD
- Asrock
- Asus
- Asustor
- Audeze
- Corsair
- Crucial
- Deepcool
- Dell
- G.Skill
- Gigabyte Aorus
- Intel
- Kingston (HyperX)
- Lian Li
- Logitech
- MSI
- Mwave
- Nzxt
- PC Case Gear
- PLE
- PowerColor
- QNAP
- Razer
- Samsung
- Sapphire
- Scorptec
- Seagate
- SteelSeries
- Synology
- Team T-Force
- Thermaltake
- TP Link
- Western Digital