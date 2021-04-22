Ecovacs' new Deebot T9+ doesn't just clean – it also deodorises

More or less, we’ve come to know what to expect from robot vacuum cleaners. They vacuum, they’re autonomous, and sometimes, they mop too. But with the launch of the Deebot T9+, Ecovacs is bringing a first-of-its-kind feature to its products – fragrance.

Ecovacs has added a built-in air freshener to its new flagship device, the Deebot T9+, to keep your home smelling fresh as a daisy. The droid also comes with mopping capabilities, an auto-empty station and improved smart mapping.

It’s available now in Australia for AU$1,299, with details on global availability yet to be released. While that may seem a little dear, the Deebot T9+ is priced hundreds of dollars cheaper than similarly-specced robovacs.

For comparison, the iRobot Roomba i7+ is priced at AU$1,899 – It comes with an auto-empty station, but lacks mopping capabilities and an air freshening feature.

When it comes to the air freshener, Ecovacs says it works by releasing fragrance directly on your floor as it cleans, while a built-in fan spreads out the scent. Three different scents are available in replaceable capsules, which are said to last up to 60 days.

The Deebot T9+ brings other improvements to Ecovacs’ existing tech, including a more powerful motor which Ecovacs promises will deliver its strongest suction yet.

Its mopping system has also been tweaked, with a higher-vibrating mop attachment that increases friction between the mopping pad and the floor. It’s said to help remove more stubborn stains, an issue which most dual-function robot vacuums struggle with.

The smart mapping system has also received an upgrade, and Ecovacs says it offers 10 times the accuracy in obstacle avoidance, and can reportedly detect objects to a level of mere millimetres. If you live in a large home, the droid can now map an area twice as large as previous models, and can find its way around in the dark too.