Killer deal: Dell's flogging a 17-inch gaming laptop with an RTX 2070 for just AU$1,760

Here's one for the gamers: Dell has currently slashed the price on its G7 17 gaming laptop by a whopping 41% on its eBay store.

This 17-inch stunner offers excellent performance thanks to the i7 CPU paired with

a robust Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 graphics chip. Its standard-resolution 1080p screen runs at a gaming-grade refresh rate of 144Hz. That RTX 2070 has enough power to deliver silky smooth framerates – and in many titles, those should even approach the maximum frames per second this screen is capable of running.

It’s also great for casual everyday use as well as productivity, boasting 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD and a 9th-generation six-core Intel Core i7 processor.

Already discounted by an astonishing AU$800, you can get a further 20% off the price of Dell’s G7 17 Gaming Laptop by using the discount code PDELLSAVE at checkout, saving you a grand total of AU$1,239.80.

A very tempting deal on a fierce laptop.