Crysis Remastered has finally been given an official release date

Crysis Remastered will launch on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on September 18.

It’s been a long wait for Crysis fans. The game was originally due to land on 23 July, but leaked gameplay footage surfaced online and fans reacted badly to the look of the remaster. While the Switch version still came out as planned, Crytek decided to delay the game's release on other platforms.

While some rumors had suggested it could be launching as soon as today, Crytek has confirmed that the long-awaited remaster of the PC classic will arrive on 18 September.

From this date it will be available to download from the Epic Games Store, PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store priced at $29.99 (£23/AU$42)

The press release doesn’t mention that the game is exclusive to the Epic Games Store - unlike Hitman 3 - so it’s likely that it will be available on Steam at some point.

Crysis Remastered will bring with it a number of technological announcements, chiefly ray-tracing support. On the PS4 and Xbox One this will be powered by Cryengine's proprietary software-based ray tracing solution, while the PC version will support PC version will Nvidia's DLSS technology along with hardware-based ray-tracing.

The game looks set to be visually impressive, too. Not only will it offer ray-tracing, but the first-person shooter will also support high-quality textures up to 8K, HDR, state-of-the-art depth fields, Screen Space Reflections and Shadows (SSR & SSS) and more.

To celebrate Crysis Remaster’s impending release, Crytek has released a new trailer so you can see how it stacks up for yourself.