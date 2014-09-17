SUNA traffic channel gives the green light to two million new drivers

Even better traffic information from SUNA by the end of the year

If you've ever been caught in bumper to bumper traffic in Wollongong or wanted to avoid a traffic accident in Darwin, you'll be happy to know that the SUNA traffic channel is rolling out a major update, improving its coverage across 10 regional hubs around Australia.

The new update, which will deliver real-time traffic information for about two million additional motorists, includes traffic information for Hobart, Darwin, Newcastle, Central Coast, Wollongong, Geelong, Ballarat, Bendigo, Sunshine Coast and Ipswich.

The rollout is expected to be finalised by December this year.

More drivers, more data

The new developments to the SUNA channel, which uses advanced sensor information from traffic lights, traffic camera information plus sensors installed in taxis around the country, are mostly going to benefit long commuters travelling to capital cities for work.

"More than 200,000 Australians live further than 100kms from their regular place of work, with many of these driving from their home in a satellite city to work in their nearest major city each day" explained Intelematics CEO Adam Game.

But it also expands the service's reach to over 17.5 million Australian motorists as a free update that will work out of the box with all compatible satnavs, offering real time traffic updates around the country.