Canon Australia's online store is shutting shop at the end of September

Canon Australia has announced that the company will shutter its online store at the end of the month (September 30 to be precise) "for the foreseeable future".

According to Canon Australia, this decision was made to help "[streamline its] efforts in supporting local retailers" who have been affected by the ongoing global pandemic and "to drive competition" in the country.

It's still business as usual until September 30, though, so customers looking to pick up new products – be it cameras, lenses or printers – can do so till then and will also get Canon's 14-day "Peace of Mind" return policy.

However, the company has locally already stopped taking payments for backorders and is no longer adding customers to waiting lists. So if you were looking to pick up a Canon EOS R5 or the more affordable EOS R6, for example, and they're no longer in stock on the Canon Store, you'll need to go to a local authorised retailer.

Canon Australia's promotional codes and discounts will be valid only until September 30, and they will not be transferrable to purchases made at retailers. If you have a gift card or voucher for the local Canon Store, you'll need to use it up by September 30 as well.

Canon's free shipping policy is also available until September 30. Thankfully, Canon Australia's unique five-year warranty on its products isn't going anywhere, and will continue to apply as long you buy from an authorised retailer.