YouTube users criticise new widescreen format

As you can see, if the video isn't shot in widescreen, then black bars appear

It was announced earlier this week that YouTube has changed its video format size from 4:3 to 16:9.

Although the website claimed that the change was "to better reflect the quality of the videos," many believe that the real reason is to accommodate full-length movies on the site.

YouTube asked for feedback on the new format and boy did they get it. Through the hundreds of comments posted, there are a handful of people who like the new wide look, but the vast majority seem to hate it.

'CRAP CRAP CRAP'

Various users have pointed out that the lack of choice is a problem, with 'supaslim' saying, "I don't like it. I don't have a wide screen, so everything looks very cramped and claustrophobic. Maybe you see quality, but I see clutter. Can we have the option to view videos like we did before?"

Flicking through some more of the comments and it's plain to see that they range from the funny to the darn right rude.

'Shane1163' seems to be the most angry, explaining his misgivings about the change in the following (frankly hilarious) diatribe:

"WTF!?!?! CRAP CRAP CRAP GET RID OF THAT SH**!!!!! I HATE HOW IT LOOKS. IF YOU'RE GONNA HAVE THAT GIVE US AN OPTION TO GET RID OF IT!!!!!!!!! and if it's higher resolution.. WOULDN'T THAT FRICKEN DEGRADE THE QUALITY OF 640x480 VIDS!?!

"I DON'T LIKE IT I WANT THE OLD NORMAL PLAYER BACK RIGHT

NOW!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! IT'S STUPID!!!!!"

So there you have it, it seems that (some) YouTube users fear change and aren't afraid to show it.