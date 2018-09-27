The best portable printers 2018

The best portable printers allow you to print out your documents and photos from wherever you are. Forget about printer being big, bulky and beige devices that need to be wired up to your PC.

Modern printer are more flexible than ever before. Many have wireless connectivity, allowing you to print from almost any device without having to worry about trailing cables everywhere.

There is also a class of portable printers that are battery-powered, allowing you to easily take them with you wherever you go. In this article, we look at the best portable printers, and our very own price comparison tool will scour the internet to bring you the very best deals for these handy printers as well.

1. Brother PocketJet 763MFi

An excellent portable printer

Print speed: 8ppm | Paper sizes: Letter, legal, A4 | Resolution: 300 x 300 sheets | Connectivity: USB 2.0; Bluetooth Ver.2.1+EDR SPP, BIP, OPP, HCRP and iAP(MFi) Supported | Dimensions: 10.04 x 2.17 x 1.18 inches

Small and compact

Good battery life

Not great at graphics

No AirPrint or Google Cloud Print support

This handy portable printer allows you to print full page A4 documents while on the go, and is small enough to easily fit in a briefcase or shoulder bag. It supports the MFI Bluetooth protocol, so it's a great choice for printing wirelessly from your smartphone or Apple iOS device. There's also USB 2.0 support for hooking up to your PC, and you can buy an additional rechargeable high-capacity battery, which gives you around 600 pages from a single charge.

2. HP Sprocket Photo Printer

A quick and easy to use portable photo printer

Print speed: 40 seconds | Print resolution: 313 x 400 | Paper capacity: 10 sheets | Dimensions: 75 x 116 x 23 mm (Width x Depth x Height) | Weight: 0.17kg

AUD $190.98 View at mwave

Easy to use

No need for ink

Print quality isn't the best

Expensive media

The HP Sprocket Photo Printer is a small, hand-sized, photo printer which isn't for printing out professional-quality photos, but is a quick, easy and fun way to instantly print out your digital snaps - essentially turning any digital camera into a Polaroid-esque instant printer. It doesn't use ink, so you don't have to worry about buying replacement cartridges - instead it uses heat to transform a pre-dyed sheet of paper into your photos. It runs on batteries and has a stylish design as well.

3. HP OfficeJet 200 Mobile Printer

A speedy portable printer

Print speed: 18ppm | Paper sizes: A4, A5, A6, B5 (ISO), B5 (JIS) | Resolution: 1200 x 1200 sheets | Connectivity: USB 2.0; Wi-Fi | Dimensions: 364 x 186 x 69 mm

Very good print quality

Easily portable

Doesn't come with USB cable

Heavy compared to the competition

If you're looking for a portable printer that offers very good print quality - some times better than standard inkjet printers - while also being fast when it comes to producing printouts, then the HP OfficeJet 200 Mobile Printer is a great choice. Weighing less than HP's previous mobile printers, the HP OfficeJet 200 Mobile Printer is a brilliant little portable printer that can hook up to devices via Wi-Fi. It offers plenty of connectivity options, though Bluetooth isn't included. A lack of an included USB cable also feels a bit mean.

4. Canon PIXMA iP110

A decent mobile printer that's great at images

Print speed: 9 ipm | Paper sizes: A4, B5, A5, Letter, Legal, Envelopes (DL size or Commercial 10), 10 x 15cm, 13 x 18cm, 20x25cm | Resolution: 1200 x 1200 sheets | Connectivity: USB 2.0; Wi-Fi | Dimensions: 322 x 226 x 62 mm

AUD $302.94 View at Printer Supermarket

Very good phtoo quality

Small and light

Not the fastest printer

Cartridges don't last that long

Unless a portable printer is explicitly designed for photo printing (such as the HP Sprocket), then they often fail to produce brilliant image quality. However, the Canon PIXMA iP110 bucks that trend, as it's a portable printer that can handle documents as well as print out excellent photos. That makes it a great choice if you want a flexible portable printer that can handle a range of tasks. It's not the fastest portable printer in the world, but for such good image quality, we don't mind waiting a little bit longer.

5. Fujifilm Instax Share SP-3

Instant photos with a retro flavour

Paper sizes: 2.44 in x 2.44 in | Resolution: 318 dpi | Connectivity: Wi-Fi | Dimensions: 4.6 x 1.7 x 5.1 inches

AUD $275 View at Digital Camera Warehouse

Creates charming retro momentos

Really easy to use

Quite expensive as a printer

Film packs are even more expensive

The Fujifilm Instax Share SP-3 is another portable printer designed for photos. It essentially turns your smartphone into a retro instant camera, like a Polaroid, with the Fujifilm Instax Share SP-3 printing out photos on square printouts. Rather than using an instant camera, just send your photos from your via to the printer via a wireless connection and the Instax Share app. It's small enough to be carried around easily and the rechargeable battery lasts a good while. Print media is costly, however, and it's only good for printing retro-inspired photos. If you need a portable printer for documents as well, the Canon PIXMA iP110 (above) is a better choice.