Australia's cheapest 5G phone: Realme 7 5G launched for under AU$500

Remember when 5G smartphones cost well over AU$2,000? Those days couldn't seem further away with the launch of Realme's first 5G handset, Realme 7 5G, which has been priced at a staggeringly low AU$499.

The Realme 7 5G boasts some remarkably high-end features for its price point, including a 6.5-inch 120Hz display, 5G + 5G dual SIM support, Dolby Atmos and hi-res audio support, a massive 5,000mAh battery and fast 30W dart charging that's said to take your phone from 0% to 100% in just 65 minutes.

The phone's 5G download speeds arrive courtesy of MediaTek's new Dimensity 800U processor, which supports 5G technology on both NSA (Non-Standalone Architecture) and SA (Standalone Architecture) networks.

The new smartphone's chipset is joined by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage (expandable to 256GB via microSD).

Realme's 5G handset also sports an AI-powered quad camera setup on its rear, with a 48MP primary lens that's joined by an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a macro lens and a 2MP black and white portrait sensor.

Releasing on February 11, Realme 7 5G will be available in Mist Blue and Flash Silver colour options from Realme's e-store, along with JB HI-FI, Officeworks, Bing Lee, mobileciti, 5GWORLD, Amazon, Kogan, eBay, The Good Guys. As an added bonus, the first 4,000 units secured will receive the Realme Buds Q (valued at AU$79) at no extra cost.