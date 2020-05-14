Audio-Technica’s new Content Creator Pack lets you record studio-quality audio at home

For anyone who's ever dreamt of starting a career as a podcaster, streamer, or musician, being stuck indoors due to the current global crisis does have one potential upside: it's an awesome opportunity to get the ball rolling.

One of the biggest barriers to entry to this scene, however, is acquiring all the kit you’ll need to sound professional. Thankfully, recording-industry giant Audio-Technica has just released a Content Creator Pack, with three crucial tools for anyone aiming to capture studio-grade audio.

Included in the pack is the ATR2500x-USB condenser microphone, ATH-M20x studio monitor headphones, and a handy boom arm to help position the mic where you’d like (and also look the part in the process).

The pack retails for AU$349, but we’ve already seen some retailers discount it to AU$299 – which is impressive value considering that the headphones and microphone alone would set you back AU$298, and a similar boom arm would cost you in the realm of AU$150–200.

Audio-Technica’s ATR2500x mic plugs directly into your computer via an included USB-C to USB-A cable, and records studio-quality audio with its large-diaphragm design and top-quality analogue-to-digital converter (offering 24-bit, 192kHz resolution).

It has an integrated headphone jack, along with dedicated level controls on the face of the unit so that you can directly monitor the audio you’re recording. Simply plug in your M20x’s and you’ll able to check exactly how you sound.

The ATH-M20x offers much the same capabilities as its bigger sibling, the long revered ATH-M50x. As is the case with lots of Audio-Technica gear, the 40mm drivers used here are tuned to deliver a fairly neutral frequency response, so that you can get the truest possible representation of your audio.

The boom arm sports a C-clamp at one end, so you can attach it to the edge of your desk or nearby structure and adjust the microphone’s position to perfection. The ATR2500x also comes with a smaller tripod mount in case you’d like to switch it up and sit it on your desk as well.

Audio-Technica’s Content Creator Pack is available in Australia now from a variety of audio and tech-oriented retailers.