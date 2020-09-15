Apple Watch 6 release date, price, news and features

The Apple Watch 6 has just been unveiled by Apple, and below we've got all the details you need to know about the new wearable's design, specs and features.

The Watch 6 was unveiled alongside the Apple Watch SE, a new affordable smartwatch from the company. We're also expecting Apple to launch the iPad Air 4, and may even include a mention of the upcoming iPhone 12.

Below, we'll take you through all the core details, specs and updates that Apple has revealed at its big event. Check out our Apple event live blog if you want to follow along as more devices are announced.

Cut to the chase

What is it? The next wearable from Apple

The next wearable from Apple When is it out? Friday, September 18

Friday, September 18 What will it cost? $399 / £379 (about AU$649)

The Apple Watch 6 was unveiled at the company's Time Flies event on September 15, 2020, which is a livestreamed virtual event due to the Covid-19 pandemic. So far there doesn't seem to be any sign of a smartphone alongside the new watch.

You're able to pre-order the Apple Watch 6 from today, and the smartwatch will be out on Friday, September 18.

The Apple Watch 6 will start at $399 in the US and £379 (about AU$649) in the UK. We're hoping to hear exact prices for Australia very soon. The GPS and cellular version of the smartwatch starts at $499 or £479 (about AU$680).

Apple Watch 6 design and display

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Apple) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Apple) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Apple)

Apple has introduced new colors for the Apple Watch 6, and that includes a new blue aluminum case as well as a gold version of the stainless steel variant. There's also a black graphite variant, and a product red version for the first time.

Apple hasn't confirmed many other design changes, and from the photos we've seen in the stream it looks very much like an Apple Watch 4 or Apple Watch 5, so you shouldn't expect any big redesigns here. It'll be available in 44mm or 40mm sizes.

The always-on display is back, and it's been improved for the Apple Watch 6. Apple says the always-on mode is 2.5x brighter than previously, which should make it easier to see in different lighting.

Apple also announced a variety of new band types, including new colors for existing straps. There are two new band styles called the Solo Loop and the Solo Braided Loop, both of which don't have clasps, allowing you to stretch the band over your wrist.

Apple Watch 6 fitness

(Image credit: Apple)

There's a new health sensor in the watch that allows you to monitor your blood oxygen levels. It all works through the blood oxygen app, which will take a reading within 15 seconds.

The watch can also take background readings, so you'll be able to get results while you sleep or throughout the day. Those results will allow you to look out low blood oxygen.

There doesn't seem to be much more in the way of new fitness features on the Apple Watch itself, but you'll get all the existing features and workouts that you've seen on previous smartwatches from the company.

Apple has included a new S6 processor in the smartwatch, but we've yet to learn much about what that means for the watch itself. We'd expect it to be faster, but we'll hopefully learn more soon.

There's also an always-on altimeter on the new smartwatch, which provides you with real-time elevation data throughout your day. Apple says it'll even detect small elevation changes down to a measurement of one foot.

Apple Watch 6 software

Of course, the Apple Watch 6 will also come with a new version of the company's software on board, specifically watchOS 7, which was unveiled back in June 2020.

From new workouts, to streamlined complications, sleep tracking, hand washing tracking, and more, there's a lot planned.

Sleep tracking is perhaps the biggest update here, and suggests that the Apple Watch 6 may come with specific features that will be better at handling that.

WatchOS 7 can now also monitor V02 Max numbers, which means it'll give you a notification to say if your blood oxygen is low.

Apple Watch 6 watch faces

New watch faces are coming with Apple Watch 6, and here's a list of the few that Apple mentioned on stage:

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Apple) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Apple)

GMT

Countup

Chronograph Pro

Typograph

ARt...

Memoji

Striples