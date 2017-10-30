Apple shows off iMac Pro once again ahead of launch

At the Final Cut Pro X Creative Summit which took place over the weekend in Cupertino, Apple again showed off the incoming iMac Pro, allowing folks to take some fresh snaps of the space gray all-in-one (with matching accessories) ahead of its launch in December.

The iMac Pro has the same chassis as the standard (consumer-targeted) iMac, but Apple has differentiated this much more powerful model by giving it a space gray color scheme.

9 to 5 Mac captured a number of snaps of the new iMac, which isn’t quite the same space gray that you’ll find on the MacBook Pro. In fact, it’s a little bit darker than that shade, which we rather appreciate.

Naturally, the partner peripherals – the Magic Mouse, Keyboard and Trackpad – are the same matching darker space gray. These will only be available with the iMac Pro (at least to begin with, anyway).

Image credit: 9 to 5 Mac (Image: © 9 to 5 Mac)

Paying the price

The new all-in-one won’t come cheap, and would-be buyers will have to prepare their wallets for quite a beating when it comes to the price tag: the souped-up all-in-one starts at $4,999 (around £4,949, about AU$6,520).

Image credit: 9 to 5 Mac (Image: © 9 to 5 Mac)

Even the entry-level model has a good amount of power under the bonnet, as you might expect, running with an 8-core Intel Xeon processor, AMD Radeon Vega graphics, 32GB of ECC system memory and a 1TB SSD. You also get a 27-inch Retina 5K display.

For further details on available specifications and models, check out our full roundup of all the latest iMac Pro news and features.

Lead image credit: 9 to 5 Mac