The 2021 Australian PC Awards are here! Vote now for your chance to win!

G'day and welcome to the 2021 Australian PC Awards!

As we've done for the past four years, Future Australia is putting together a special awards event in 2021 that seeks to recognise and celebrate the most important products, technologies and companies operating in the PC space over the last 12 (or so) months – January 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021 to be exact.

The APCAs have traditionally included a gala dinner for all the finalists (and some special guests!) but due to the current difficulties and safety considerations around hosting large events, this year we're doing something completely different, with the Awards rolling out in a series of live-streamed events at the end of June.

We'll be providing more information about the live streams (and where to watch them) over the next few weeks, but before then we're inviting Aussie readers of TechRadar, PC Gamer, GamesRadar+, APC, TechLife and PC PowerPlay to have their say in the Australian PC Awards' publicly voted category – the highly coveted Gold Award for Best PC Company.

For voting and answering a simple question about tech in 2020, you'll go in the running to win one of three nifty prize bundles, each valued at AU$277, which includes the following goodies:

12-issue subscription to APC magazine valued @ AU$79

valued @ AU$79 12-issue subscription to TechLife magazine valued @ AU$79

valued @ AU$79 1-year (7 issue) subscription to PC PowerPlay magazine valued @ AU$69

valued @ AU$69 1 x exclusive PC PowerPlay T-shirt valued @ AU$25

valued @ AU$25 1 x exclusive APC baseball cap valued @ AU$25

For more information on how to vote, head to our list of all APCA 2021 finalists, or simply click this big button right here to skip straight to the voting page:

We'll be announcing the prize-pack winners following the announcement of the Gold Award itself in late June!

Please note that the competition is open to Australian residents only. For full competition terms and conditions, please click here.