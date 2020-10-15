AMD Ryzen 5000 CPUs will pack a free copy of Far Cry 6

AMD’s Ryzen 5000 processors will be available on November 5, just a few weeks away now, and buyers of high-end chips will get a free copy of Far Cry 6 thrown in for free.

To be precise, anyone buying a Ryzen 9 5950X, Ryzen 9 5900X or Ryzen 7 5800X will get this freebie, although it isn’t being offered to those who purchase the mid-range Ryzen 5 5600X (the fourth CPU AMD will launch).

Buyers of those Ryzen 5000 chips – and those purchasing a machine which comes with one of those CPUs – will be able to grab a digital download of Far Cry 6 when the game comes out on February 18, 2021. They’ll also get some bonus in-game items (skins and the like).

This freebie will also be made available to those purchasing select current-gen CPUs, namely the Ryzen 9 3950X, Ryzen 9 3900XT and Ryzen 7 3800XT, via a similar ‘equipped to win’ promotion for Q4 2020.

As Tom’s Hardware, which spotted this, points out, according to the AMD Rewards website, this offer goes live on October 20, ahead of the Ryzen 5000 processors going on sale on November 5 as mentioned.

Note that you must redeem your digital download code before January 30, 2021, even though Far Cry 6 doesn’t launch until a few weeks later as noted. The game will be delivered via Uplay, incidentally.

Tropical paradise

The open-world shooter is set in a “tropical paradise frozen in time” and features dictator Anton Castillo as the villain of the piece, a character played by actor Giancarlo Esposito (who was Gus Fring in Breaking Bad).

AMD’s current ‘equipped to win’ promotion gives a free copy of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla to those who purchase a qualifying Ryzen 3000 CPU, so if you’re mulling a Ryzen 3rd-gen purchase and that’s your preferred game freebie, you best move quick. By the way, we’ve just seen the full PC spec revealed for Valhalla.