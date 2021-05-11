AMD RX 6600 and 6600 XT GPUs could have less VRAM than expected

AMD’s purportedly incoming RX 6600 and RX 6600 XT GPUs will have 8GB of video RAM, according to the latest from the GPU grapevine.

This is another rumor that comes from an EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission) filing made by graphics card manufacturer ASRock (flagged up by Komachi on Twitter), which listed a bunch of different RX 6600 series models, all of which will have 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM going by the details provided.

These filings are far from a cast-iron guarantee, of course, so treat them with the usual caution, and indeed to illustrate that point, previously ASRock has filed some RX 6600 XT models at the EEC which had 12GB of video memory.

It seems that the GPU will no longer be paired with quite so much VRAM, however, and the new EEC filings show Phantom Gaming and Challenger branded ASRock cards (both 6600 and 6600 XT variants) with 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM with a 128-bit memory bus.

These will be Navi 23-based graphics cards, and the 6600 XT is expected to pack 2,048 stream processors (which is AMD’s equivalent of Nvidia’s CUDA cores) and 32 ray tracing cores. 64MB of Infinity Cache will also pep the GPU up, assuming the rumor mill is correct about all this.

As for the vanilla 6600, that will supposedly cut things down a bit to 1,792 stream processors – clearly, it’ll be cut down in some respect(s) to differentiate the lesser card.

We should also have a vanilla RX 6700 inbound soon which could have either a 6GB or 12GB memory configuration, or possibly even both with two different variants available to purchase.

