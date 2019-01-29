AMD Radeon VII whips past the Nvidia RTX 2080 in these leaked benchmarks

The first AMD Radeon VII graphics cards may have gotten out into the wild as the GPU's first benchmarks have allegedly leaked out with promising results that seemingly outperform the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 – in certain circumstances, anyway.

Results from AMD Radeon VII have supposedly appeared in 3DMark benchmarks multiple times starting with a Fire Strike score of 19,210 when paired with an AMD Ryzen 7 2700X . On Fire Strike Ultra, the GPU achieved scores ranging between 6,688 to 6,707 points when paired with an Intel Core i9-9900K and AMD Ryzen 7 2700X CPU, respectively.

In our testing, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 paired with an Intel Core i7-8700K achieved a Fire Strike score of 22,027 and 6,492 points in Fire Strike Ultra. So it seems the AMD Radeon VII performs worse with Full HD gaming than the Nvidia RTX 2080, but races ahead when rendering at 4K.

Of course, we shouldn’t completely buy into these rumored benchmark scores. For one thing, the GPU is only listed as ‘graphics card not recognized’ by 3DMark.

We also don’t know the complete specs of each and every test bench used. Further, we have no idea whether testers were using the latest firmware while benchmarking the Radeon VII.

You can be sure we’ll be posting our full review with authenticated benchmarks when the graphics card officially launches on February 7. Be sure to stay tuned for all our coverage coming in just over a week.

Via Videocardz