Amazon’s star-studded The Boys spin-off gets an outrageous new trailer

Prime Video has finally released the first full-length trailer for its upcoming The Boys spin-off, The Boys Presents: Diabolical – and it's a ridiculously bloody affair.

The eight-episode animated anthology will delve deeper into the “unseen crevices of The Boys universe” as it follows the frankly explicit exploits of the series’ familiar characters.

The new show, which we already knew would be released on March 4 this year, comes from writers including Seth Rogen, Kumail Nanjiani and Aisha Tyler, and if its first proper trailer is anything to go by, The Boys Presents: Diabolical will live up to its foreboding title.

Check it out below:

The upcoming spin-off to Amazon’s hit series also features a stacked voice cast that actually surpasses the star power of its source material – Michael Cera, Don Cheadle, Kieran Culkin, Awkwafina and Giancarlo Esposito rank among its call sheet.

The Boys Presents: Diabolical comes as the latest in a long line of animated spin-off shows hoping to add yet more fans to already successful entertainment properties. Last year saw the release of The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, for instance, while League of Legends spin-off Arcane dropped on Netflix to surprising acclaim earlier in 2022.

It remains to be seen whether Amazon’s bet on the trend will pay off, but with hit animated shows like Invincible and The Legend of Vox Machina already under its belt in recent months, we’re inclined to believe that The Boys Presents: Diabolical will prove equally popular.