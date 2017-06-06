Foxtel Now, Australia's latest HD streaming service, is arriving on June 7

We've been hearing about Foxtel's plans to launch a successor to both its Presto and Foxtel Play services for some time, but now the pay TV company has finally lifted the veil on its new streaming service, Foxtel Now.

Seen as a way to bring people Foxtel in the fastest, easiest way possible, Foxtel Now is an internet-delivered subscription service that lets viewers sign up and stream instantly.

The idea behind Foxtel Now is to give people access to low-cost, flexible bundles featuring all the content they watch Foxtel, only presented like a typical streaming service that can be viewed from a number of devices.

Along with HD streaming on select devices, which include Telstra TV, iOS and Android mobiles and tablets and on PC and Mac computers via browser, subscribers will be able to stream Foxtel Now on their TVs using a Google Chromecast. Support for additional devices, such as PS4, Xbox One and Smart TVs will arrive in the coming months. Until then, users can continue to watch Foxtel via the Foxtel Play app.

Packages start from $10 a month for the Lifestyle, Doco and Kids packages, moving up to the $15 Drama and Pop packages, which are the best options for those after HBO favourites like Game of Thrones. That includes the upcoming 7th season, in case you were wondering. A Movies pack will set you back $20 a month, while the Sports pack has an extra $29 monthly fee (in addition to any other Foxtel Now package).

If all of this is right up your alley, you won't have to wait long for it to arrive — Foxtel Now launches tomorrow on June 7, 2017.