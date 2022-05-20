Warzone crossplay: does the game support cross-platform multiplayer?

Warzone guides (Image credit: Activision) Warzone update: everything you to know about Season 3 Warzone ranked: does Warzone have ranked?

Call of Duty: Warzone crossplay is a huge part of the battle royale’s DNA. Being able to coordinate with your team is really important, and not having platform restrictions in the way of who you can team up with helps a lot.

Thankfully the process of dealing with crossplay in Warzone is relatively easy. However, there are some things you need to know about how it all works. Crossplay is a great feature but how it functions, the limitations and the quirks of mouse and keyboard plus controller players being in the same lobbies are points for consideration.

We have the answers to all of that and more. There's not too much in the way of you and your friends getting together across other platforms to secure wins. However, you can customize your experience in important ways which are worth knowing about.

With that in mind, this is everything you need to know about Call of Duty: Warzone cross-platform multiplayer, how to activate it, what it means, and the caveats that come with it.

Warzone crossplay

Does Call of Duty: Warzone support crossplay?

(Image credit: Activision )

Call of Duty: Warzone has cross-platform support, with it even activated by default. If you go to play, you'll be matched with players across the world who are using both controllers, and mouse and keyboard.

To turn this off or just check out how online settings work, go to the menu. From here, slide over to the right until you get to the "Account" tab. Crossplay will be enabled but can be turned off, ensuring you only get matched with players on your platform of choice. Underneath that, you can find "Crossplay Communication", which allows you to stop any communication from outside your gaming ecosystem. This means if you don't feel comfortable talking to PC or Xbox Series X players while on PS5, you have that option.

There are a few reasons you may want to do this. If you play with a controller, communicating via text with those using a keyboard can leave your chat feeling a little lopsided. The same can be said for those using a keyboard. If you don't want to wait half a minute for a response, you can make sure you're only seen by players with a keyboard.

Warzone Crossplay: controller vs. mouse and keyboard players

(Image credit: Activision )

There is a difference between playing mouse and keyboard and using a controller. If you play with a controller, you'll have help from aim assist. Aim assist makes your reticule "stick" on people, making it a bit easier to efficiently aim. This often means that controllers have the advantage at close range where the aim assist will do the most work.

This is far less effective at range, however, making mouse the dominant choice. Essentially, for most high-level players, the difference is one of playstyle. Controller players tend to be slightly more defensive and can leverage short draw time and tight controls in close quarters combat. Mouse and keyboard give you more available buttons and a more precise aim at the expense of a lack of button reaction time due to the size and scope of a keyboard.

It's worth keeping in mind that hackers are a bit more common on PC, leaving you with a slightly higher chance of having a worse time. All this being said, playing against players with different play styles and techniques is the fun of a battle royale. If you can stomach learning how to interact with other input players, it can be a rewarding experience.