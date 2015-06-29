10 tips and tricks for your Nexus 6

The Nexus 6 is a big and brash smartphone, with Google and Motorola teaming up to create a feature-pack handset to showcase the Android 5.0 Lollipop operating system.

Because it has been designed to be a showcase for the best that Android Lollipop has to offer, it has a number of cutting-edge features that you might not be aware of.

So here are some of the best tips and tricks to make your Nexus 6 even better.