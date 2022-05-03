How to change your name in Warzone: Quick steps
- Launch Warzone on your PC or console
- At the main menu, select Options in the bottom left
- From the tabs across the top, select the Account tab
- Select Activision Account from the menu on the left
- In the popup window, choose Change Display Name
- Enter your new name and then click confirm
Whether you created your Warzone account during a more embarrassing time in life or just want to spice things up, now's the perfect time to change your player name. With the fresh season 3 here and a huge Warzone update, getting logged in might take a minute, but it's where you'll find the options menu to get started.
Tools and Requirements
- Patience to wait out any outstanding Warzone downloads
- An existing account with Activision
Steps
Whether you're on console or PC, the steps are the same, and thankfully it's a pretty easy process. Just remember that you earn a rename token once every six months and can hold only two, so you won't be able to change your name willy nilly.
- Open up Warzone and then consider getting a hot dog while you wait, if there's an update.
- Near the bottom left, select the options menu. It's kind of small, but you've probably needed it before to change controls or adjust the sound
- Along the top there will be tabs, select Account on the far right. This is where all your account options live.
- Pick Activision Account from the new menu page. This should pop open a window showing your current name and account info.
- In the new window choose Change Display Name. This will load another window that tells you how many tokens you have currently for name change.
- Enter your new name in the blank and then click Confirm. Should be as easy as that.
Final thoughts
There's nothing worse than being stuck with something like Xx_tHa_sNiPa_xX when you've decided you're really more of an assault rifle player. Thankfully, as your tastes change, you can swap things around and lock down a new gamertag that fits the new you.
