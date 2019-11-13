Nintendo Switch Black Friday 2019 sales: the best Aussie game and hardware deals

The Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals are getting closer and closer, and right here is where you'll find everything you need to know about them.

We'll be rounding up all the best Australian bundles and prices for the regular Nintendo Switch and the brand new Nintendo Switch Lite for this year's Black Friday event, right through to the last gasp of Cyber Monday.

On top of this, we're also going to be scoping out the best deals on the Nintendo Switch's hottest games and accessories. Last year, Amazon Australia had some great discounts on games, even on first-party titles, and we expect to see more of the same this year.

Last year saw some fantastic Switch bargains, particularly from Amazon Australia. So whether you're looking to treat yourself, or someone else, this will be one of the best opportunities of the year to bag a top Nintendo Switch deal.

We're used to looking for the best offers all year round over on our deals page for the cheapest Nintendo Switch bundles. So we know a great deal when we see one, which is super handy as a lot of retailers put up some real stinkers over the big sales event where you don't actually save any cash over buying separately.

Make no mistake, Nintendo's portable console is going to be in huge demand around Black Friday. 'Nintendo Switch' was the most searched for item on Amazon this year on Prime Day, and we're certain it's going to be one of the hottest items.

With a new version of the console, the Nintendo Switch Lite, along with an updated 2019 model, hitting shelves recently there'll be an even wider choice of bundles than ever before.

So if you're after some extra Joy-Cons, carry cases and memory cards, then it's totally worth keeping your eyes peeled for some great bargains.

So if you're after some extra Joy-Cons, carry cases and memory cards, then it's totally worth keeping your eyes peeled for some great bargains.

Retailers start the sales earlier and earlier every year as they try to get the jump on each other, so we'll be looking for offers in the run up to Black Friday, through the weekend, Cyber Monday and beyond - we're expecting to be filling this page with cutting-edge deals at least a week in advance of the 'proper' Black Friday deals.

The best Nintendo Switch deals on right now

Black Friday Nintendo Switch bundle predictions

Ok, let's do this. What prices do we expect, or really hope, to see Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals go for? Well, let's be optimistic and say we'll get something better than last year's best.

In Australia we'd expect to see that AU$389 price come back for the console on its own, as nobody has offered it that cheap since. We're also going to assume that the Nintendo Switch Lite could see its own hefty discount to around the AU$260 mark.

There will probably be lots of other deals with third-party games (titles not published by Nintendo itself) that could go a touch cheaper, or maybe include more games at once or a mix of third-party and Nintendo titles. NBA 2K20, Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate, Crash Team Racing and more are prime for discounts and bundles.

You're probably thinking these prices are a bit expensive for a console that's been out since March 2017? We completely agree, but keep in mind that we did get a new Switch hardware revision in July of this year, which provided significantly better battery life. Nintendo also hates discounting its own hardware (just like its own games) so it's not exactly known for going out of its way to knock money off the base price or sell large amounts of stock on the cheap to its suppliers.

Don't forget the Nintendo Switch has sold really well since launch, too. It's a natural at retail, it's got the TV ads running all year keeping it in the public's mind for Christmas presents and the portable nature of the console makes it popular over the summer too for taking on holidays or keeping kids quiet in the back of the car.

With demand as strong as it is, Nintendo and its retail partners know too well it's going to sell well regardless of whether the bundles really offer any massive discounts.

But we know there will be some treasure, hidden amongst all the bloated bundles and we'll be right there to highlight them for you.

2019: the Switch's last 'easy' Black Friday

Despite being generally marketed as a family-friendly console (and it sure is), Nintendo's lineup of stunning first-party titles (seriously, check out our list of the best Nintendo Switch games) has made it the must-buy console for many regular gamers – even those who already own a PS4 or Xbox One.

Given we're expecting brand new machines from Sony and Microsoft (with the PS5 and Xbox Project Scarlett respectively) towards the end of 2020, this could be the Nintendo Switch's last Black Friday with essentially no competition.

Yes, we're anticipating that Xbox One S and PS4 Slim bundles will drop to their lowest prices ever this year, but the numbers of people who want one of those consoles and haven't yet bought one must be small to say the least.

The Nintendo Switch, on the other hand, is still a tempting purchase for most gamers yet to get one now the collection of games has built up more.

What about the Nintendo Switch Lite deals?

The handheld-only Nintendo Switch Lite is costs just AU$329. That's the price with no games and we wouldn't expect much of a discount on Black Friday, in all honesty, as it'll still be far too new. Of course, a retailer like Amazon Australia may surprise us with some massive savings on Switch Lite consoles!

Some might be lucky and find a bundle with a free game, but we think getting one for half price is more realistic or maybe some accessories.

At AU$140 less than a full Switch, the handheld-only console could be a big hit. However, the fact it's a cheaper version of the console really ruins the chances of any official and permanent discount on the original model, as the two are quite different.

What about the 'newer' Nintendo Switch?

The box for the 'new' Nintendo Switch with a longer lasting battery

While we're not getting the much-rumored Nintendo Switch Pro anytime soon, but as we mentioned above Nintendo has recently released a slightly improved version of the Switch with a longer-lasting battery. This is the only change and it will eventually phase out the older version in stores.

The old version's model number was HAC-001 and the box featured a lifestyle image with a hand grabbing the console. While the new model number is HAC-001(-01) and the box has an all-red background and no hand (see above).

The new model is priced the same as the older one, so that's the one to go for if you have a choice depending which one is added to the bundles over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals events.

The best Nintendo Switch deals from last year

Australian deals

Nintendo Switch | AU$389 at Amazon Australia

This super low price actually appeared a few days after Black Friday for the cheapest ever Switch price in Australia. And we haven't seen it again since. We'd certainly take a comeback this year though.View Deal

Which stores have the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday and Cyber Monday bundles?

The Australian scene is dominated by a smaller number of retailers, so competition won't be as fierce. But you can sure bet that Amazon will grow tried of JB Hi-Fi's dominance so expect something special from the online retailer.

Whatever happens though, we'll be keeping our eyes on all these retailers, along with plenty of others to bring you the final answer in Cyber Monday and Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals.