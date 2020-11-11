Xbox Series X and Series S accessories: your guide to the next-gen gaming gear

We can finally say it: the next generation of consoles have officially arrived. With the launch of the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X, Microsoft has officially taken us to the boundaries of what is possible with console hardware in the year 2020 and it is glorious.

The good news here is that, according to Microsoft, any licensed accessories you have for Xbox One (One S and One X) will also work with Series S and Series X. That means there are a ton of Xbox One accessories you could pick up, many of which at a steep discount, that will all be compatible with your new hardware.

But say you wanted to buy new accessories for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S - the newest controllers, headsets, SSDs and more. What, then, should you be looking at?

What you'll find below is a round-up of the all-new accessories designed around the Xbox Series X and Series S. Not only are they 100% compatible with Microsoft's new hardware, but most of them are brand-new for the end of 2020. Why get a cutting-edge console only to pair it with last-gen accessories, right?

What about Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? While we're not expecting a ton of Black Friday or Cyber Monday sales on brand-new Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X accessories, we do expect to see a lot of deals on last-generation accessories as stores try to sell through their old inventory. So if you've been playing around with the idea of picking up some older Xbox One accessories in the near future that are compatible with Xbox Series X/S, we would advise holding off until these sales periods - you'll be grateful you did. Otherwise, if you're planning on buying something brand-new we've listed below, you'll probably see the same price around the holidays, too.

Storage

1TB Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X/S

The Seagate Storage Expansion Card is the one accessory that we're recommending to anyone and everyone who plans on purchasing an Xbox Series S or, to a lesser extent, an Xbox Series X.

The external storage card tacks on an extra 1TB of space while maintaining the same peak speed and performance of the console's internal SSD. That means you can use it for Quick Resume without an issue, and essentially triples the amount of storage space you'd have available on the Xbox Series S.

If you're a big Xbox Game Pass gamer, or just someone who likes to have their entire library of games at their disposal, it's a crucial day one pick up.

Controllers

Xbox Wireless Controller - Shock Blue

Each of the consoles comes with one controller in the box that's either Carbon Black to match the Xbox Series X, or Robotic White to match the Xbox Series S.

Now sure, you can pick up a second controller of that color to match the console, but if you feel like breaking out of the mold a bit, the new Xbox Series S/X Shock Blue Controller is a real attention-grabber.

The new controller has the built-in Share button plus the textured triggers and grips as well as the new hybrid d-pad. It's a perfect pick-up for your player two.

Read our Xbox Wireless Controller review

Rechargeable Battery + USB-C Cable for Xbox Series X/S

Speaking of the Xbox Series X/S Controller, it's probably worth thinking about how you're going to keep it charged, too.

One option is buying a boatload of AA batteries - a totally valid option if you're playing the console a few hours a week. But if you're the kind of gamer who runs through batteries every few weeks, another option is to pick-up a rechargeable battery plus a USB-C cable that will recharge the controller after every session.

No more dealing with dead batteries and it’s the only accessory on the list that pays for itself over a few years.

PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox Series X/S

The final option in terms of controllers that you could feasibly take advantage of is the PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for the Xbox Series X and Series S.

It doesn't have the new hybrid d-pad or textured triggers, but it is much cheaper at almost half the price of a first-party gamepad. If you don't mind sitting close to the console and want to shave some money off the price of a new controller, it's a worthwhile investment.

Insignia Media Remote for Xbox Series X/S

The Xbox Series X and Series S are great games consoles, capable of playing games in 4K at up to 120 frames per second. But, surprisingly, they're also great media consoles, too.

The Insignia Media Remote allows you to control the playback of 4K Blu-rays or streaming movies from any of the services on the new Xbox as well as change the volume on the TV if it supports HDMI CEC.

Sure, you could use the controller to do almost exactly the same thing, but having a media remote is handy for movie nights when you don't want to get popcorn butter all over your controller.

Xbox Adaptive Controller

Depending on who you're buying the console for - and who around them might also be playing it - you might want to also consider buying the Xbox Adaptive Controller.

This versatile, flexible gamepad makes it possible for everyone to enjoy games regardless of their physical limitations by making the buttons larger and allowing them to connect additional input devices that fit their specific needs.

It's not exactly new for the Xbox Series S/X, but it remains an important tool for inclusive gaming and we therefore felt like it should be included.

Headsets

Buckle up, there are a lot of new headsets coming out in November alongside the new consoles and they're all vying for a spot beside your next console. We haven't had a chance to try them all yet, but we can run you through their specs and fill you in on the company's track record in the past.

Audeze Penrose X

Astro is breaking into the next-gen market with its new Astro A20 Gaming Headset. This wireless stereo headset is lightweight and has a 20 to 20KHz frequency range. It has a 15 meter wireless range and uses 2.4GHz technology that shouldn't cut out while gaming.

In terms of battery life, you're looking at around 15 hours and you'll be able to recharge the headset using the included USB-C to USB-A cable.

When you're done talking you can flip the mic upright to automatically mute yourself, which is a nice feature, and the headset comes with three EQ modes for general gaming; precise mid and high detail for streaming and pro gaming and a neutral mode for accuracy and best for movies and music.

Read our Astro A20 review

Audeze Penrose X

If you're after the best audio fidelity, you're going to find it with the Audeze Penrose X that uses 100mm Planar Magnetic drivers.

This wireless headset also uses 2.4GHz wireless but can also connect via Bluetooth 5.0 (SBC and AAC) to your mobile phone or tablet, too. Thanks to those oversized drivers the Penrose X has a 10Hz - 50kHz frequency response, but that does make it a bit heavier.

Corsair HS75 XB Wireless

If you're after more immersive sound quality, the Corsair HS75 XB Wireless is Dolby Atmos-compatible, offering simulated object-based surround sound.

The HS75 XB has 50mm drivers and a 20-hour battery life. The headphones only have about a 10 meter (30 foot) range, so you won't be able to take them far but they do have a detachable mic if you want to make them a bit lighter.

LucidSound LS15X

The LucidSound LS15X is one of the more affordable headsets on the list that retains a lot of top-tier features.

For example, it's still Dolby Atmos surround sound-compatible and uses large, 50mm drivers with three custom-tuned EQ modes. There's a detachable, flexible boom mic with an LED mic mute indicator and removing the boom mic activates a built-in mic perfect for mobile gaming and calls.

LucidSound says that its advanced wireless chipset delivers a strong and clear wireless signal even in the most crowded WiFi and mesh network areas, which would be nice if you experience dropout or bad signal. Inside it has a 15-hour rechargeable battery while the exterior has soft memory foam earpads with a flexible lightweight frame.

Insignia Wired Chat Headset

The Insignia Wired Chat Headset is, by all accounts, the cheapest headset you can pick up for the Xbox Series X/S.

It's not wireless nor does it have fancy features like EQ modes or even stereo sound, but it has a microphone and it only costs $14.99. It's not exactly premium, but hey, you get what you pay for.

Razer Kaira and Razer Kaira Pro

Razer is jumping into the Xbox Series S/X peripherals game with the Razer Kaira and Razer Kaira Pro headsets.

These headphones use titanium 50mm drivers that are custom tuned for game audio and a hyper-clear microphone that hones in on your voice. According to Razer, they should have around a 15-hour battery life and both models use FlowKnit memory foam ear cushions.

If you want a headset that uses both Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth connectivity and uses Chrome lighting you’ll have to step up to the Razer Kaira Pro, but otherwise both headsets perform the same.

SteelSeries Arctis 7X

If you've enjoyed SteelSeries headsets on your PC, you'll probably really like the new SteelSeries Arctis 7X designed for the Xbox Series S/X.

Like a lot of other headphones on this list, it uses 2.4 GHz wireless audio designed for ultra-low latency gaming with a Discord-certified ClearCast bidirectional microphone.

While it doesn't do Dolby Atmos surround sound, it does have the best battery life of all the headsets we've seen so far at 24 hours - which is nice if you feel like your headset is constantly running out of juice.

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen. 2

Technically, both the Turtle Beach Stealth 600 and Turtle Beach Stealth 700 have been refreshed for the Xbox Series S/X launch, but the 600 Series is a bit cheaper and keeps a lot of the same features.

The Stealth 600 Gen. 2 is the successor to last-generation’s Stealth 600 and features a new-and-improved boom mic. Otherwise the new Stealth 600 still uses 50mm drivers, a 20 to 20KHz frequency range and 15 hours of battery life per charge.

There's nothing special about it, per se, but it looks like a solid headset from one of the oldest headset makers in the game.

Read our Turtle Beach Stealth 600P Gen 2 review