Best NBN 50 plans: our top picks for the best value 50Mbps internet

When the NBN first rolled out, NBN 50 was the best value proposition on the market, offering plenty of bandwidth and speed for regular users and small families alike at a more reasonable cost than NBN 100.

As a result, it's now by far the most popular plan option in Australia, with just over half of all Aussies on the network choosing NBN 50 at this stage.

There's plenty of plans and deals to choose from in this market, and the competition is fierce with frequent discounts and offers, so we're here to help you choose the best NBN 50 plan available.

Current NBN 50 deals

Further down, we've hand-picked the best NBN 50 plans on the market right now, but some providers are offering deals (often for fresh sign-ups over the first 6 months) so we'll list them below incase any of their offers entice you.

Best NBN 50 plans

Best overall NBN 50 plan

Tangerine | NBN 50 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$54.90p/m (first 6 months, then AU$69.90p/m) With its awesome AU$15 discount for the first six months and its 50Mbps typical evening speed, this Tangerine plan is the best value NBN 50 plan on the market. After that first half-year, the plan price will revert to AU$69.90 monthly, which is still a choice price for this tier and among the cheapest. Total minimum cost is AU$54.90View Deal

Best fast NBN 50 plan

Cheapest NBN 50 plan

Exetel | NBN 50 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$54.90p/m (first 6 months, then AU$50p/m) With its insane AU$29 monthly discount on the first six months, this Exetel plan is certainly the cheapest on the market at just AU$50 per month, and its promise of 48Mbps typical evening speed is solid. With that said, the price after that introductory period is AU$79 monthly, which is in the high end of the NBN 50 plan range, so this only really works out if you plan on switching after the first half-year. Total minimum cost is AU$50View Deal

More NBN 50 deals

Telstra vs Optus NBN: who has better broadband?

NBN 50 FAQ

How fast is NBN 50? NBN 50 as a speed tier offers up to 50Mbps download speeds, and while this doesn't necessarily mean you'll be hitting that rate at all times, it's becoming more likely. With most providers now advertising a typical evening speed of 50Mbps, you're more likely to be getting that max speed during the busy peak periods (usually 7-11pm) although, as always, this will depend on many factors regarding your specific connection.

How much does NBN 50 cost? Being the most popular NBN speed tier, the providers offering NBN 50 plans have some very competitive offers and discounts, but typically, you can expect to pay around the AU$55-60p/m range for your first six months, and then AU$70 monthly from then on. There are plans ranging up towards the AU$100 mark as well, although these are typically from the major telcos (such as Telstra and Optus) which tend to offer further incentives and inclusions with the plan.

Can I get NBN 50? If you're not in a regional area or one of the few other locations that haven't had a fixed line NBN service set up, then you'll be able to get an NBN 50 connection. All connection types, such as fibre-to-the-node (FTTN) and hybrid fibre coaxial (HFC), are able to support NBN 50, but some of them are likely to perform more reliably.