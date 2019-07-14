The Fitbit Versa gets a Prime Day price cut at Walmart

While Amazon Prime Day doesn't officially start until tomorrow, Walmart's rival sale begins today with discounts on TVs, laptops, appliances and more. You can also find deals on best-selling activity trackers, like the Fitbit Versa, that's currently on sale for $169. That's a $30 discount and the best price we've seen for the activity tracker.

The Fitbit Versa is a fitness-focused smartwatch that also keeps you connected with access to your favorite apps and the ability to receive notifications, make calls, send messages, and more. You can also listen to your favorite tunes with 300+ songs that you can store on the watch. The Versa smartwatch tracks distance, workouts, calories burned and can even track your sleep so you can gain helpful insights to get a better nights rest. The Fitbit also includes 24/7 heart rate monitoring and offers personalized on-screen workouts that play on your wrist.

The best Prime Day Fitbit deals:

(Image credit: Fitbit) Fitbit Versa Smartwatch $199 $169 at Walmart

Save $30 on the Fitbit Versa smartwatch at Walmart. That's the best price we've found for the swim-proof Versa that tracks heart rate, activity, calories burned and sleep and can store up to 300+ songs.

View Deal

Shop more Prime Day Fitbit deals below that include discounts on the Fitbit Alta HR, Charge 3, and Ionic smartwatch. These deals are limited time offers, and unlike Amazon, there's no membership requirement to shop Walmart's sale.

The best Prime Day Fitbit deals:

Fitbit Alta HR $129.95 $88 at Walmart

Walmart has the ultra-slim Fitbit Alta HR on sale for just $88. A fantastic price for a fitness tracker, the Alta HR offers continuous heart rate monitoring and tracks workouts, distance and calories burned.



View Deal

Fitbit Charge 3 (black) $149.95 $119.95 at Walmart

Get texts, calls and calendar notifications on your wrist with the Fitbit Charge 3 activity tracker. You can get the black and granite fitness tracker for $30 off at Walmart. View Deal

You can find more Fitbit offers with the best cheap Fitbit sale prices and deals that are currently available.



You can also see our roundup of the best Walmart sales with discounts on TVs, laptops, appliances, and more.



TechRadar is scouring the site rounding up all the top deals on Amazon Prime Day - and we’ve put all the best Prime Day deals in one simple-to-use place to help you find the offers that will really matter to you.