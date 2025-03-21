This insane deal on the Miofive S1 dash cam is the best I’ve seen on Amazon all week

Mounting one of the best dash cams on your windscreen can be one of the greatest in-car upgrades you can make. The Miofive S1, which holds a place on our list of top dash cam recommendations for its ability to record clear 4K footage without breaking the bank, has not only received a generous discount for Amazon’s Big Smile Sale, but you can save a further 50% simply by adding a AU$25 lens filter to your cart.

The lens filter, fortunately, is compatible with the S1 dash cam and it can be added to any of the models available on Amazon: S1, S1 Pro or S1 Ultra. The difference between those three? The S1 comes with just a front-facing 4K camera, the S1 Pro adds a rear camera with 2K resolution and the S1 Ultra upgrades the rear camera to one that records in 4K resolution.

All three bundles are affordable as they are, but adding the compatible lens filter scores you an even bigger saving that makes it an unequivocal no-brainer.

Miofive S1 + anti-glare filter
Miofive S1 + anti-glare filter: was AU$189.97 now AU$80.40 at Amazon

Save AU$109.57

Taking the list prices of each product and the sum total once both are added to your basket, you’ll actually save more than 50% on this bundle. The Miofive S1 as a standalone unit is currently discounted to AU$109.99 on Amazon, so in this context, you save an extra AU$30 just by adding the filter. Just make sure to click 'redeem' and 'shop items' to be taken to the lens filter listing.

View Deal

A dash cam acts as an extra set of eyes when you’re out driving and can save whatever it sees to a memory card or to your phone if there's an event you want to look back on. It can be a life saver should anything go wrong and you need to contact your insurance company.

The Miofive S1 is a fantastic example as it has built-in GPS to instantly tag a location if you’re in an accident, and it can quickly transfer saved footage to your phone. As for footage, we said in our Miofive S1 review that “The S1 records 4K video with very little noise – as often plagues footage shot by budget dash cams – and is a breeze to set up and use.”

Our main niggle with the camera is that it only records at 30fps rather than the smoother 60fps, but the example footage we’ve added to our review proves that the road ahead remains clear and visible, even at night. Plus, if you add the hardwiring kit (sold separately) then you can take advantage of round-the-clock recording when you're away from your car.

We don’t know if this deal will last beyond the Amazon Big Smile Sale, which finishes up at the end of this week, so you’ll want to hurry to snap up this truly insane deal.

If you’re after more deals and discounts, check out our live coverage of Amazon’s Big Smile sale for 100+ more offers.

