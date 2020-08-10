How do 30-day rolling SIM plans work?

Some of the best SIM only deals not only help you save money but can also give you more freedom thanks to the rolling monthly nature of the SIM plan. A 30-day rolling SIM only deal means you don't have a long commitment but can still enjoy the benefits of included minutes, texts and data.

These are essentially month to month auto renewing SIMs that allow you the freedom to change when you want and use any phone you like. Want to know more? This is all you need to know about 30-day rolling SIM plans.

What is a 30-day rolling SIM?

To clarify what a 30-day rolling SIM card is, perhaps it's easiest to look at what it's not. This isn't quite a full contract but then it also isn't quite a Pay As You Go deal either. Rather it's a mini contract that runs for a month and then auto renews.

So you will be able to set this up as a direct debit meaning a monthly amount will come out, like on an annual contract. Only, in this case, you are able to cancel the contract each month. You are also able to upgrade or downgrade the deal you have.

What's good about a rolling SIM plan?

One of the top benefits of a rolling SIM only deal is the freedom. You're not locked into a long deal meaning you can change as you need and upgrade your phone anytime you like, presuming you can afford to buy it outright offline.

The ability to change your plan as you need is also a big positive. Not using all the data you're given? Pay less by downgrading to a plan with less data to better suit your usage.

The fact that you get deals on minutes, texts and data is a big pull here, over a PAYG SIM, but requires that little bit of extra commitment with the direct debit.

Of course there are negatives to this type of contract.

What's bad about a rolling SIM?

One of the major downsides to a rolling SIM is that you might not get as much as you would with a longer term contract. By committing to pay for a longer period of time you can get an expensive new phone, up front, along with offerings like free cinema tickets, food deals, gadgets and plenty more.

You can also get a lot more minutes, texts and data for a lower monthly amount. Essentially, a shorter contract will likely cost you more each month.

Despite these contracts being a rolling 30-day setup, you do still need to give a month's notice if you want to leave.

What are the best rolling SIM plans?

There are plenty of rolling SIM contracts available, with nearly all the networks offering some form of rolling deal.

Check out all the best SIM only deals right now to find the perfect option for you.

