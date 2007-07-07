Sennheiser RS110 Wireless Headphones

By rights I should love any company that attempts to supply me with wireless audio. At home I have to clamber into a nest of wires that creep and clutch around my gaming chair until I end up looking like the victim in Japanese tentacle porn (or so I imagine...). I even have speakers taped to the shoulders of the chair for surround sound.

Emancipation from this cable cocoon should be welcome regardless of whether the saviour is savoury or not, right? Wrong.

You'd think £35 sounds like a good deal for a set of wireless 'phones, but as is so often the case with audio equipment, you really do get what you pay for. The RS110 feels naff and bulky, with budget components, cheap dials and switches. It's even got that oily reek of cheap plastic.

Sound quality is passable but if you've gone to the trouble of investing in a decent soundcard the last thing you want to do is bottleneck it through these.

The RS110's redeeming quality is the range of the wireless reception. I walked a good 150 meters across to the other wing of the PCF mansion through thick walls and double doors not to mention a bajillion computers worth of interference and it still came through clearly.

Pretty impressive if all you want to do is stream your MP3 collection to the garden (and can live with the lo-fi). But the final kick in the teeth is that when your machine isn't outputting any sound the transmitter unit auto-powers off leaving the headphones hissing.

So unless you're bombarding yourself with constant sound you'll periodically get a burst of static as the RS110 protests its lack of use...