D-Link Wireless N Home Camera DCS-930L review

While some webcams offer basic motion detection, they need to be plugged into your PC, which must be kept switched on when you're out. This surveillance might reassure you, but the resulting electricity bills won't.

D-Link's Wireless N Home Camera DCS-930L works independently of your PC, so even with everything else turned off, the camera still broadcasts.

It can connect to your home network via Ethernet or Wireless N. The step-by-step setup makes the potentially complicated process of installing and configuring a network camera straightforward, and if you have a WPS-compatible wireless router, the installation is over in a matter of minutes.

Accessing the video stream while you're away from home is easy thanks to the Mydlink service. When you install the Wireless N Home Camera DCS-930L, you're asked to create a MyD-Link account. This can be used on any PC or mobile device that's connected to the internet.

There are also apps for iPhone and Android, which make checking the video stream even quicker. As long as you have a good connection at both ends, the streaming quality is very good.

The built-in microphone is also a great tool for monitoring your property. The camera can be set to email you when it detects motion, which is handy, though it might make you a little paranoid.

The price and complexity of network cameras means they've never been embraced by home users, but the D-Link Wireless N Home Camera DCS-930L looks set to change that.

Follow TechRadar Reviews on Twitter: http://twitter.com/techradarreview