Genius Traveller 915 Laser review

For laptop users needing more speed and control than a touchpad can provide, an external mouse is an essential tool. Providing a fast and portable wireless solution is the Genius Traveller 915 Laser mouse for laptops (£25 inc. VAT).

With its resilient design, it makes a tough and reliable choice for mobile use. Connected wirelessly to your laptop via an included 2.4GHz wireless USB receiver, setup is a simple plug-and-play procedure. When travelling, the receiver can be stored in a pop-out drawer at the rear of the mouse for convenience and protection.

With the usual two mouse buttons, a unique feature is added to the scroll wheel. Allowing so-called 4D control, the wheel can be clicked left and right for horizontal scrolling. Fast, responsive and portable, mobile professionals are sure to appreciate the extra control provided by this easy-to-use mouse.