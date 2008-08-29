A typically well made VAIO, but its low performance will make it hard for it to endear itself to many

Sony VAIO laptops are often seen as premium products, but the company is increasingly releasing a number of entry-level machines, such as the Sony VAIO VGN-NR31J/S (£500 inc. VAT).

The ﬁrst thing you'll notice about this laptop is its appearance, as it's quite a striking machine.

The chassis is made from plastic, but Sony has added a ribbed design. It looks good and also gives it a more tactile feel.

The build quality is certainly high, as it feels tough to the touch and we found it could be carried around without feeling as though it would get damaged. The screen is held ﬁrmly in place and, overall, we were more than satisﬁed with the quality on offer for the price.

Gaming abilities



The keyboard is large and sits in the middle of the case. In comparison to many rivals, it's an incredibly spacious keyboard. The keys are ﬁrm and feel solid as you type. However, they have a long travel, which means the action is spongy. You'll ﬁnd yourself having to strike each key quite hard for them to register.

The display is a 15.4-inch Super-TFT screen that Sony refers to as X-Black technology. It's a bright display, even when running on battery life.

If you're looking for a machine to handle gaming duties, you'll like the use of the nVidia GeForce 8400M GT. This is a mid-level GPU that will run the latest crop of games with a fair degree of success. You'll also ﬁnd that it will handle video and image editing duties with ease.

Dual-core chip

However, it's not all good news, as in order to keep costs down, you won't ﬁnd the most cutting-edge of speciﬁcations on offer. Instead, Sony has opted for an Intel Pentium Dual Core processor.

As the name implies, this is a dual-core chip. With a slower bus and clock speed, this is a budget chip intended to replace the Celeron M CPU.

When it came to performance, we found this machine offered reasonable power for daily use, but the MobileMark 2007 score of 77, which is remarkably low, highlights that it's not really intended for high-end use.

Basic features



In terms of features, there is enough here to make this a desktop replacement. However, you won't ﬁnd anything out of the ordinary ﬁtted.

There is a DVD rewriter and the standard array of ports. Wi-Fi and ﬁxed Ethernet use the current base standards, which is ﬁne for most homes.

The Sony VAIO VGN-NR31J/S is something of a mixed bag. We liked the build quality and style of the machine, which is great. We even like the screen and use of a dedicated graphics card. However, overall performance is lacking and the rather awkward keyboard makes it less than an ideal choice.