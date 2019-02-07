Hands on: Moto G7 review

The Moto G7 is the best-looking Motorola phone yet, and comes at a budget price. Okay, it's a tad more expensive than the Moto G6 was at launch last year, but you're getting a bigger 6.2-inch screen, minimalist teardrop notch and improved dual-lens camera software.

We went hands-on with this new Android phone, and while it's a tad more expensive than last year's iteration, it does offer a flagship-level design and high-end features.

Chief among the new perks is a 6.2-inch Full HD+ display. It stretches the screen size by reducing the needless heavy black bezel of its predecessor, especially at the top.

Yes, there's a notch at the top of the display to fit the front camera, but the cut out is tasteful. It's a minimalist notch, echoing the Essential Phone, not an iPhone XR.

Image credit: TechRadar

It has a dual-lens camera with software features that have trickled down from Moto's more expensive smartphones, and its specs bump makes it 50% faster than the G6.

You won't get all of the frills of a flagship device. Wireless charging once again eludes the Moto G series as does NFC payments, and this phone isn't very water-resistant.

There is enough here to make the Moto G7 a contender for the top spot on our best cheap phones list, but know that it's $50/£20 more than the G6 and we're still testing it.

It had to happen sometime. Like almost all smartphones in the last year, it's more expensive than its predecessor: the Moto G7 price has ticked up compared to the Moto G6 launch price one year ago.

Image credit: TechRadar

You'll be paying $50 more for this unlocked phone, so It'll cost you $299 in the US and £239 in the UK (€249.99 in Europe), where it'll be an Amazon exclusive.

Interestingly, it's launching in Brazil and Mexico today, and rolling out to Europe in mid-February, with a Moto G7 release date of March 1 for the UK. North America, Asia Pacific and Latin America are next on the list.

In the US, you'll be able to buy the Moto G7 at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and B&H Photo, and it's coming to affordable carriers Google Fi, Republic Wireless and Ting down the line. Unlocked, it'll work with AT&T, Verizon, Sprint and T-Mobile just fine.

Note, the Moto G7 is $50/£20 more than last year's phone at launch, but the G6 with a comparable 64GB now costs $189 / £200 on Amazon. So the gulf has widened, and we'll be taking that into account in our review.

Design and display

Looks do matter on a smartphone, and the new Moto G7 proves it. This is the type of budget phone that will make you do a double take when you first see it.

That's because 6.2-inch Full HD+ LCD display fits more screen into a fairly compact phone design. The entire handset measures 157 x 75.3 x 8mm and weighs 172g.

Image credit: TechRadar

Don't let the increased screen size fool you. Yes, the 6.2-inch G7 display is noticeably roomier than the 5.7-inch Moto G6 display, but its entire phone body more compact than the body of last year's Moto G6 Plus, which had a 5.9-inch screen.

The secret is that Moto chipped away at the needless black bezel and used a small tear drop-style notch cutout to fit the camera in, akin to the Huawei Mate 20 look.

There's more screen here than the price suggests, but we did find the bottom bezel to be disproportionally large. It doesn't help that 'Motorola' is emblazoned on the thick bottom chin, like this phone is wearing a gaudy tattoo. It really draws the eye.

The Moto G7 is wrapped in Gorilla Glass, which will feel nice if you're on the two-year cycling and upgrading from a metal-and-plastic-clad Moto G5 or Moto G5 Plus. Its curved glass back makes it fit into your palm nicely, too.

Moto's design does skimp a bit: there's no wireless charging despite the fact that this is a glass phone. Motorola told TechRadar that wireless charging would make the phone pricier and thicker.

Image credit: TechRadar

There's also no NFC, so wireless payments are out on this handset, and while its got a water-repellent nano coating, it's not in fact a water-resistant or waterproof phone.

It does retain a 3.5mm headphone jack along with a USB-C on the bottom, has rare FM Radio support (people e-mail us a lot asking if phones have this feature... so here you go), and a fingerprint sensor on the rear Moto dimpled logo.

You'll be able to buy the Moto G7 in either Ceramic Black or Clear White when it launches in your country.

Camera

The Moto G cameras have always been good enough, but with the G7, Moto is trying to break out of the so-so budget camera pack with a dual-lens and software tricks.

Its rear dual-lens camera consists of a main 12MP sensor and 5MP depth sensor with the primary function being to take to bokeh-rich portrait photos. The Moto G7 Power and Moto G7 Play have to simulate portrait blur through software.

Image credit: TechRadar

The camera has an f/1.8 aperture and captures 1.25 micron pixels, so larger pixels than some smartphones. But that's actually smaller than the 1.4 micron pixels of the G6.

Clearly, the Moto G7 main camera and the front-facing 8MP camera require further tests in the lead up to our final review to determine if Motor's new camera is truly better. But we did get to preview its software thoroughly.

Auto Smile Capture is Moto's new method of taking group selfies. You can auto-snap photos when everyone stops moving and smiles, all without ever needing to hit the shutter button.

Spot color lets you snap a photo, and turn most of it black-and-white except for one specific color you select. This is going to be an Instagram favorite for people, and a feature we saw on the Moto Z3 Play.

Cinemagraph also debuted in the Moto Z3 Play and has made its way down to the cheaper Moto G series. It allow you to capture a moving photo and choose which parts to animate and which to freeze. It worked well for us after two tries.

High res zoom uses a trick found on the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, in which the camera stacks frames for a more detailed zoom. After all, the second lens on this phone isn't a telephoto lens, so this is useful software.

Hyperlapse video is in addition to a normal time lapse mode, allowing you to move when you're recording at fast speeds. It makes for a cool effect when walking about and shakiness isn't a very big deal thanks to the stabilization software.

The Moto G7 records 4K video and has Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS), so we're eager to see how this performs against its budget competitors.

Last year's G6 was good, but the camera software was a little slow, so we'll be looking for that to have improved in nearly 12 months time.

Specs, software and battery life

The Moto G7 specs promise 50% faster performance than last year's phone, though the choice of the Snapdragon 632 chipset feels like Moto's holding back on us.

Moto could have included the faster Snapdragon 636 chip that's in some mid-range phones around the Moto G7 price, or the even newer Snapdragon 660. Instead, it's the Moto G7 Plus, which is launching in Europe and not the US, that gets the 636 chip.

Image credit: TechRadar

The good news is that the Moto G7 comes with 64GB of internal storage – there's no G7 with 32GB of storage this time. It also supports a microSD card (up to 512GB). The 4GB of RAM should get you buy for budget tasks.

We also liked the fact that Motorola doesn't change much of Google's software, and it keeps Google Assistant intact and and Google Lens in its default camera app.

The little that Moto adds to Android Pie software is only positive. You can still use classic Motorola gestures like karate chop to turn on the flashlight and twist the phone to launch the camera app.

Image credit: TechRadar

Moto makes a big point every year about how it keeps Google's software mostly intact, and that statement never gets old. Fans of pure Android software will agree.

Also unchanged is the battery capacity at 3,000mAh. Yes, it's the same as last year's phone, once again warranting the title of all-day battery life, but the chipset might be able to eke out a few extra hours. We'll have to run our usual battery life tests to find out.

It can't compare to the new Moto G7 Power, with a 5,000mAh capacity and the claim of three-day battery life. But we do get perks like 15W Turbo Power out of the box. Moto says this allows for 9 hours of usage with a 15 minute charge on the G7.

Early verdict

The Moto G7 is a sizable upgrade over last year's Moto G6, our previous best budget phone pick, but its price comes with a bump of its own. In 2019, that's sadly unsurprising.

The question is, do you get enough for the higher cost? The bigger 6.2-inch screen is a convincing draw, as is the overall elegant-looking design. Except for that bottom bezel and the Motorola name along the chin like a bad tattoo, this phone looks better than Apple's iPhone XR.

It's 50% faster than last year's Moto G phone, but not as fast as it could be, and we want to test out the camera and all-day battery life claims before we make a final decision. Right now, it's a best budget phones contender with a lot of promise, but also a lot more competition in 2019.