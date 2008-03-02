Denon AVR-2807 review

The AVR-2807 ticks an incredible number of boxes and makes an extremely powerful hub for any entertainment system

With its higher price, Denon's AVR-2807 is a sophisticated model, with a powerful seven-channel amplifier capable of delivering an impressive 110W to each channel.

Connectivity is the best of any model we've seen at this price, and there's an overwhelming array of sockets to enable the Denon to be connected to all your home entertainment sources.

Two HDMI inputs and one output ensure that the Denon is ready for high definition compatible digital video sources, and it will even upconvert analogue video signals so that all picture signals are routed via a single HDMI connection to a compatible TV screen. Analogue video upconversion is decent too, and the Denon makes a clean job of upgrading lesser video signals and outputting them in the best signal quality available. Neat eh?

Like the Onkyo TX-SR674E, the Denon incorporates Audyssey's automated system setup, which makes light work of tuning the amp and your speakers to your particular room acoustic and seating position for the optimum performance. It's a sophisticated installation system, and the complex procedure customises settings in up to six listening position.

A second zone facility means that audio signals can be reassigned to the second set of speakers so long as the surround back speakers aren't being utilised, which is handy for multi-room installations. Denon's home cinema receivers have a considerable reputation, and the AVR-2807 lives up to our highest expectations.

It demonstrates incredible power and punch no matter what source material you put through it, with a potent sense of energy that manages to convey soundtrack subtleties even at low volume levels. Its capabilities are expertly demonstrated during Jean's explosive transition sequence in X-Men: The Last Stand, and the Denon manages to convey the full force of Phoenix's power with the kind of impact that makes the brand's amps so impressive.

Mine's a double

Denon's grasp on multi-channel format handling is very evident, but the AVR-2807 also doubles as decent hi-fi for those who want to combine hi-fi and home cinema duties in one amplifier.

Its tuneful sound doesn't disappoint, and there's even an audiophile Pure Direct mode for interference-free high quality audio playback, as well as a host of DSP modes to simulate acoustic environments in stereo mode.

iPod control hasn't been forgotten and the remote control gives playlist and track access onscreen when you add on Denon's ASD-1R iPod dock, costing £80. The AVR-2807 ticks an incredible number of boxes and makes an extremely powerful hub for any entertainment system, but its price may be too high when compared with its rivals and is beaten here by Pioneer's VSX-2016.