You'll be dino-digging and shredding Xbox Game Pass's new releases

Audio player loading…

Microsoft has revealed the latest bunch of Xbox Game Pass titles that will be hitting the subscription platform, and there’s plenty to get excited about.

Leading the new Xbox Game Pass pack is Jurassic World Evolution 2. A 2021 Jurassic Park-themed management sim from Elite: Dangerous studio Frontier Developments, it has you construct your own prehistoric amusement park while dealing with all the carnivorous problems that entail.

As Microsoft announced, it’ll be accompanied by Sniper Elite 5, the next entry in the tactical third-person shooter series. In our preview of the game, we reckoned it's cribbed its most exciting features from Dark Souls, but WW2 nuts will still enjoy blasting their opponents’ brains out in cinematic slow motion. It’ll be hitting Game Pass on launch day, so you can jump into it as soon as it’s available in retail stores.

On top of that, the classic PS3 and Xbox 360-era sports game Skate is also being added, but only through cloud streaming as part of EA Play. That means only Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will be able to show off their kick-flipping skills.

(Image credit: Rebellion Developments)

Here’s all the new games that are available on Xbox Game Pass right now:

Jurassic World Evolution 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Her Story (PC)

(PC) Little Witch in the Woods (Console and PC, game preview)

(Console and PC, game preview) Skate (Cloud)

(Cloud) Umurangi Generation Special Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC)

And here are all the games that have just been announced for the service, but will release later in May:

Farming Simulator 22 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 19

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 19 Vampire Survivors (PC) – May 19

(PC) – May 19 Floppy Knights (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 24

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 24 Hardspace: Shipbreaker (PC) – May 24

(PC) – May 24 Sniper Elite 5 (Console and PC) – May 26

(Console and PC) – May 26 Cricket 22 (PC) – May 27

(PC) – May 27 Pac-Man Museum+ (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 27

It was only a short while ago that Xbox Game Pass added a feast of tantalizing new indies to chew through. The much-anticipated text-heavy narrative RPG Citizen Sleeper was added to the service earlier this month, alongside stylish samurai fighter Trek to Yomi, and modular roguelike Loot River.

(Image credit: Capcom)

It’s not all roses, though. Several games will be removed from the platform at the end of the month, including: