You can now order Microsoft’s supercharged Surface Book in the UK and the Surface Studio in Australia

Microsoft has unleashed some more Surface devices outside the US, with the Surface Book with Performance Base arriving for pre-order in the UK, and the Surface Studio readying for pre-orders in Australia.

Pre-orders for the souped-up Surface Book start today in the UK, as well as a number of other countries: Austria, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland.

If you want the entry-level Surface Book with Performance Base, which comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and a discrete GPU, that will set you back a rather wince-inducing £2,249.

The model up from that doubles both the RAM and storage to 16GB and 512GB respectively, and retails at £2,699.

The highest-end Surface Book pushes the storage further to 1TB, with the price tipping the scales at over three grand – £3,149 to be precise.

If you order now, these devices will ship on April 20, although note that the middle offering (16GB/512GB) isn’t currently live for pre-order; rather, it’s listed as out of stock at the time of writing.

It’s also worth remembering that the latest nugget from the rumor mill claims Microsoft won’t be revealing the Surface Book 2 at its imminent spring hardware launch, as was previously thought. So this supercharged refresh of the original Surface Book could be as good as this convertible gets for some time yet.

All-in-one action

Meanwhile, over in Australia, the Surface Book with Performance Base has already been launched – but Microsoft has announced that the Surface Studio (plus the Surface Dial accessory) is ready for pre-order today and will be available for purchase from 27 April.

Three variants of the Surface Studio will be available Down Under: one powered by an Intel Core i5 CPU with 8GB of RAM, a 1TB hard drive and a 2GB GPU, and the two higher-end ones housing a Core i7 processor, 16GB or 32GB of RAM under the hood, with the latter featuring a 2TB HDD and a 4GB GPU.

Pricing begins at $4,599, with the premium model available for $6,599, and they're exclusively available via the Microsoft Store, Harvey Norman and JB Hi-Fi.

As well as Australia, the Surface Studio will go live for pre-order in New Zealand and Canada, too. But there’s no sign of the computer in the UK yet.