You can now get a Moto G7 Power phone deal for less than £140 from Amazon

In recent years, the budget phone market has made massive strides to chase down its flagship bigger brothers, now offering specs way above the price tags on offer. And one phone that displays that more than ever right now is the Moto G7 Power.

After a pretty hefty price drop on Amazon, the Moto G7 Power has just hit its lowest price yet of £139.90. Considering the phone was an absolute steal at its RRP of £179, its current price feels more like daylight robbery (or just a really good bargain...).

Of course, when most of the best smartphones cost upwards of £600 these days, a sub-£140 isn't exactly reassuring in terms of what you would be getting. But with a 5000mAh battery (roughly 40 hours), 6.2-inch HD+ display, powerful processor, fingerprint scanner and fast charging capabilities, the Moto G7 Power is leaps and bounds ahead of its price.

This cheap Motorola Moto G7 Power deal:

Motorola Moto G7 Power: £179 £139.90 at Amazon

For the price of just £139.90 you are unlikely to find a phone quite like this. Whether its the 5000mAh battery, the impressive internal specs or the gorgeous design, the Moto G7 Power screams flagship while fronting a sub-£150 price tag. It even performs well in the camera department and a surprisingly high-definition screen.

