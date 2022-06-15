Yahoo exits website builder and web hosting business

Audio player loading…

Yahoo appears to have left the website builder and web hosting game for good following the sale of its Small Business Essentials portfolio to Infinite Computer Solutions.

Referred to as Verizon Small Business Essentials after Yahoo’s parent company, the platform was created to help small businesses create an online presence by providing website builder and web hosting tools from a single dashboard.

The value of the deal is not known, but it will be the third such owner for the software suite.

SMBs growth online

With the acquisition and added investments, Infinite Computer Solutions says it is shifting its focus to the growth of SMB websites .

The company says that it requires a lot to turn an idea into a business and then scale to build an enterprise and as a result, Infinite Computer Solutions plans to utilize its global footprint to bring new investment into the technology stack.

"Growing our business as part of this strategic acquisition will open new opportunities, and our collective proficiency will help our customers move faster and smarter,” said Sanjay Govil, founder and chairman of Infinite Computer Solutions.

"We are creating a sustainable future by creating value faster that enhances the impact of these investments."

Infinite Computer Solutions also predicts the acquisition will strengthen its DNA of “Platformization” and boost its position in the business operations domain.

Infinite's Business Essentials portfolio will provide a solution for Infinite customers to start, run, and grow their business online.

"These capabilities will reinforce our digital platform competency, giving us an edge over digital business operations and consulting services," said Shell Sharma, Chief Sales Officer, Infinite Computer Solutions.

The acquired portfolio offers ecommerce , web hosting, domain registrar , website builder solutions, marketing promotions, and more.

The acquisition closed on June 10, 2022, but those who were already using Verizon Small Business Essentials will not have to change their login credentials.