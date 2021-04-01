Xbox Live, Microsoft Teams are down: major outage affects online services

Update: More Microsoft services are down are the outage continues. We'll update this page if we get answers, or if the company fixes its software.

Xbox Live and Microsoft Teams are down with a major outage across Microsoft services right now, according several of Microsoft's official status pages – and the fact that we can't log in to certain services right now on our Xbox Series X. The online gaming service has been down since around 6pm EDT / 3pm PDT.

In addition to Game Pass being down and Party Chat, we're now seeing an outage to the Microsoft Store, subscriptions, multiplayer gaming and cloud gaming, all of which are listed as major outages by Microsoft's Xbox Live status page.



"You may not be able to sign-in to your Xbox profile," reads the official Xbox Status page, which admits the Xbox Live outage. "You may be disconnected while signed in, or have other related problems. Features that require sign-in like most games, apps and social activity won't be available."

It seems like other Microsoft services are also down at the moment, too, including Microsoft Teams, Azure, Minecraft and Office 365, so this makes the outage fairly widespread for the company. We'll continue to update this page as the breaking news develops.

We're reaching out to Microsoft to see when Xbox Live will be fixed.

Developing...