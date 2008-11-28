Viagra game bows to stiff resistance from FDA

Who needs a PlayStation 3 when you can play a Viagra videogame instead...

More details have emerged from the decision by pharmaceutical manufacturer Pfizer to pull out of plans to continue running its online Viagra video game. The advergame was "quietly withdrawn" in September after Pfizer removed a video ad from CNN.com, which aired without required warning messages.

"The video is misleading because it makes representations and suggestions about the use of Viagra... but fails to disclose any risk information for the drug," the Federal Drug Administration wrote in a warning letter to Pfizer.

The now-defunct Viva Cruiser saw players steering a motorbike down a desert road, picking up gifts for a date and avoiding obstacles.

While it was unlikely to provide much competition to other driving games, Viva Cruiser scored highly on comedy value, largely due to its inspired background theme song 'Viva Viagra' – not to mention the habitual spoutings from its dazzlingly motivational narrator, which included such classics as: "Don't let erectile dysfunction slow you down," and, "Doctors talk to men about ED all the time."

Sat nav shooting

In other news, a Norwegian tourist was shot in the shoulder over the weekend by suspected drug traffickers, after the sat-nav system in his rented car suggested a detour through one of Rio de Janeiro's most dangerous slums.

According to reports, the man and two other tourists were on their way back from the beach resort of Buzios when they became lost. The three came under fire after following advice from the vehicle's GPS to drive deep into the Mare slum complex.

The driver managed to steer the car to safety, despite being wounded. No motive for the attack has been given, and no arrests made.

Rubbish reception

Meanwhile, officials in Texas have turned to mobile phone jamming tech after a prison lockdown and search operation uncovered hundreds of smuggled mobile phones. Federal law prevents the use of the blocking tech, but regulators can grant permission to federal agencies in extenuating circumstances.

Prison officials claim the consequences of mobile phone use by inmates can be deadly. Authorities say a man was murdered outside his home in Maryland last year after a suspect arranged his death from behind bars.

Gadget therapy

There's a definite food theme to this week's weird gadget section. If you thought the USB-powered toaster was the best thing since sliced... then you clearly didn't see Thanko's USB Lunch Bag. Simply plug it into your PC and it'll keep you nosh toasty at a piping 60C all day. Cheese sandwiches will never look the same.

Talking of lunch, now you can keep your drinks carbonated too (a pressing issue, we know), thanks to the aptly named Fizz Saver.

This is a liquid dispenser-style tap that screws into your bottle. Not only does it pour for you, but it also – by methods unknown – keeps your pop fizzy. All it needs is a USB port to join the other two and Bob's your uncle, lunch at your desk is revolutionised.

And finally…

Twenty-two young people were arrested at an underage drinking party in Wrentham, Massachusetts last week, which was being held in honour of a friend who died... as the result of an underage drinking party in October.

A school employee apparently raised the alarm after discovering the event's page on Facebook. "You would think that something of that magnitude would at least make people of that age pause for some length of time before they resume irresponsible behaviour," a 'misguided' official commented.