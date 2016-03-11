Twitter, emojis and some luck is all you need to win Google's SXSW schwag

Are you feeling lucky? Google's bringing claw machines to SXSW, which might not sound like a big deal, until you see the drool-worthy rewards that are up for grabs. Better yet, you don't even have to be in Austin, Texas to win.

You can try your chance at winning right now on Twitter by typing out a movement pattern for the claw machine in emoji. Tweet @GoogleStore along with your guess, which would look something like ↑↑↓↓←→←→ (keep your combination between 5-10 arrows,) and be sure to include #GoogleStoreClaw in there, too.

Winners who can best the tough arcade machine will take home one of many Google devices, like a Chromecast, an Android Wear smartwatch, like the Moto 360, or one the latest Nexus devices, such as the Nexus 5X or Nexus 6P. You might also find an OnHub, Google Cardboard, Nest Cam, and the Pixel C, too.

The last step is to keep track of the Google Store's Twitter account between March 11-14 at 7:30pm CST (5:30pm PST, 8:30pm EST, 1:30am GMT) each day. The company will run a live-stream on Periscope at that time, so pay close attention to see your entry happen in real-time. Who knows, you might win some cool Google schwag from the comfort of your couch.