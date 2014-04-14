Save £50 on an Xbox One with Titanfall

Six weeks ago Microsoft slashed the price of the Xbox One to £399 and bundled it with Titanfall. Now Asda has sparked a retailer war by dropping the price of the bundle to just £349.

Asda, Tesco and Amazon have all followed suit since Friday, so if you've been waiting for the right price to get your hands on the next-gen console and title that everyone's talking about, now's the time.

Next up, these sleek looking Bang and Olufsen headphones have caught our deal-hunting eyes. The Hut have them on offer for just £49.99 - that's 50% off the retail price of £100.

And there's one more thing: don't forget that Amazon Prime includes unlimited streaming of more than 15,000 movies and TV episodes. Check it out with your free 30 day trial here.