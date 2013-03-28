ViewSonic unveils PJD8 projectors

ViewSonic Europe has brought out a line of new projectors in the PJD8 series.

It says that the ultra-short throw, networkable series allows the projector to be mounted right above a whiteboard or screen without creating hot spots, shadows or casting bright light in front of the presenter. This makes it suitable for smaller or difficult projection spaces like classrooms and meeting rooms.

The range includes the PJD8353s, PJD8653ws, PJD8333s and PJD8633ws. They each have a Crestron local area network controller so IT administrators can manage a number of the projectors.

They also come with the company's come with BrilliantColor technology and 2,500-3,000 ANSI lumens light output for bright images.

"When it comes to ultra-short throw projector solutions, it's common that manufacturers will offer either reflective mirror technology or direct projection technology, but we feel it is important to offer our customers both," said Joss Kaldenberg, Product Marketing Manager for ViewSonic Europe.

The PJD8653ws and PJD8353s use reflective mirror technology, and can be mounted above an interactive white board or wall for the projection of an image up to 110 inches. They can be paired with an IR camera module and interactive drawing software, allowing for the use of two interactive pens at a time.

The PJD8633ws and PJD8333s are designed to deliver bright images from a shorter distance. Both use a larger fisheye lens, with the PJD8633ws delivering widescreen presentations at 81 inches from 2.1 feet away (throw ratio 0.375), while the PJD8333s projects a 70 inch image from 2.2 feet (throw ratio 0.468).