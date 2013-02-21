DAP Technologies unveils M9700 rugged tablet

DAP Technologies has launched an enterprise-ready, rugged Windows tablet with 9.7-inch multi-touch display.

It says that the M9700 offers a solution for business buyers who need the screen size and lightweight features of a consumer tablet, but also a more rugged computer that runs a Windows operating system compatible with existing networks.

The M9700 weighs less than 1kg and is 2cm thick, with IP54 rating against penetration by liquid and dirt, and meets the MIL-STD-810F standard developed by the US military for durability.

It has pan and zoom functions for the display and an autofocus 2 MP camera. There are also options for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3G and GPS.

A representative of the company described it as suitable for mobile working where the device needs to be robust but compact and slim.

"Consumer tablets have their appeal, but for many enterprise applications, they are neither rugged enough nor compatible with existing networks," says Simon Bowe, Managing Director, DAP Technologies EMEA. "The M9700 offers a solution that combines the best loved features of consumer models with a rugged design and the Windows based operating system needed for seamless migration into existing Windows based networks."

Barracuda Networks says the M9700 ships with Windows Embedded Standard 7 and a 32GB solid state drive. Available accessories include various adapters, vehicle charger, desktop dock, charging station and a hand strap.