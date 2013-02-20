Heathrow outlets to go as another 37 HMV stores get the chop

No more duty-free mega deals as HMV Heathrow locations to close

Administrators for collapsed entertainment retailer HMV has announced that another 37 stores around the UK will close within the next six weeks.

The second wave of closures brings the total number to 99 locations - plus all HMV outlets in Ireland - since the business became unsustainable in January.

The latest spate of closures will see the loss of an additional 464 jobs and will add to the misery currently being experienced on the UK's high streets.

Back in January, HMV faced permanent extinction before its debt was bought out by restructuring firm and HMV Canada owner Hilco HMV, allowing it to continue trading and receiving stock from suppliers.

Enhancing survival prospects

However, the company is still in the hands of administrators Deloitte and is by no means out of the woods yet, according to Nick Edwards, one of the joint administrators.

He said: "This step has been taken in order to enhance the prospects of the restructured business continuing as a going concern.

"We are extremely grateful to the staff for their continued strong support and commitment during an understandably difficult period."

The additional stores to close are located include the Heathrow outlets, meaning no more super-cheap, duty-free CDs, games and DVDs for those long arduous transatlantic flights.

The complete list of locations to fall is as follows: Ashford, Basildon, Bolton, Cheltenham, East Kilbride, Enfield, Folkestone, Glasgow Argyle, Gloucester, Grimsby, Hatfield Galleria, Heathrow T5 Departure Level, Heathrow Terminal 1, Heathrow Terminal 3, Heathrow Terminal 4, Hemel Hempstead, High Wycombe, Isle of Wight, Lancaster, Leadenhall, Mansfield, Middlesbrough, Newbury, Newcastle Silverlink, Newport, Nuneaton, Redditch, Salisbury, Scarborough, Southport, Stafford, Staines, Stockport, Swindon, Taunton, Torquay, Woking.

Via BBC