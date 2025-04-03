WordPress owner Automattic announces major layoffs

News
By published

WordPress and sibling companies affected by layoffs

Laptop computer displaying logo of WordPress, a free and open-source content management system (CMS)
(Image credit: Shutterstock/monticello)
  • WordPress.com, Tumblr and WooCommerce owner Automattic is laying off 16%
  • Automattic wants to become more agile and responsive
  • Long-term financial viability and profitability is also key

Automattic, the company behind WordPress.com, Tumblr and WooCommerce, has confirmed it will be laying off approximately 16% of its workforce.

The news is estimated to impact around 280 of its nearly 1,750 employees (via TechCrunch), with CEO Matt Mullenweg confirming HR representatives would be reaching out to affected workers after his email landed in the inboxes of all “Automatticians.”

The usual “financial and support benefits” were promised, with Mullenweg citing profitability as a key driver for the layoffs.

Automattic layoffs

“We have reached an important crossroads,” Mullenweg wrote, illustrating a scenario of continued growth and an equally high competitive market. “We must improve our productivity, profitability, and capacity to invest,” he added.

The leader confirmed that the changes would help the company to become more agile and responsive, break down organizational silos, focus on product quality and ensure long-term financial viability.

More broadly, the layoffs follow a precarious year for both Automattic and Mullenweg personally, after he became embroiled in a battle with WP Engine, likening the WordPress hosting provider to a cancer that takes more than it gives back to the project.

Mullenweg added the redundancy process would be more complex with workers in 90 countries, but as a rule they could expect severance pay and other benefits, including the retention of company laptops and other job placement resources.

“I’m confident we will come out of this situation in a better position… In the coming weeks, we’ll share more about our path forward and how we’ll work together to strengthen our company,” Mullenweg added.

According to layoffs.fyi, Automattic became the 96th tech company to announce layoffs in 2025, but although layoffs continue to plague the tech sector, workers are seemingly a lot more safe than the height of the tech sector layoffs in 2023.

You might also like

Craig Hale
Craig Hale

With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about pro
DDoS attack

DDoS attacks are becoming a critical tool in geopolitical battles
Artificial intelligence India

Most workers are greatly overestimating their AI skills
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge on display the January 22, 2025 Galaxy Unpacked event.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge’s rumored delay could be due to technical issues, and there’s a chance it won’t launch at all
See more latest
Most Popular
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge on display the January 22, 2025 Galaxy Unpacked event.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge’s rumored delay could be due to technical issues, and there’s a chance it won’t launch at all
Mario Kart World
Nintendo confirms that certain Switch 2 game cards will just have a download key, but I don't think it's as bad as we first thought
An Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 on a table with its retail packaging
Lenovo accidentally leaks Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti and 5060 models in a desktop PC, suggesting these GPUs are close to release
Google Find My Device on Android
Android's Find My Device looks set to get its biggest upgrade soon – and it uses Apple AirTags tech
DDoS attack
DDoS attacks are becoming a critical tool in geopolitical battles
Artificial intelligence India
Most workers are greatly overestimating their AI skills
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max REVIEW
The iPhone 17 Pro might have a shorter distance optical zoom than its predecessor – here’s why that could be a good thing
Jack Black&#039;s Steve stands in front of some flames in A Minecraft Movie
'We had to have the same approach': A Minecraft Movie's simple title was chosen for one very big reason, director says
Hyundai Pleos
Hyundai reveals its new take on Android Automotive – as Apple CarPlay update update delivers 3 useful new features
Microsoft 50th Anniversary Copilot Event
Microsoft 50th Anniversary Copilot Event live – our favorite Windows, Surface and Xbox memories and what we expect to see