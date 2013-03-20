Budget 2013 serves up wins for aerospace and visual effects

In case you haven't noticed: it's UK budget day and that not only means chancellor George Osborne finding out how vitriolic Twitter can be for the first time, but also the odd repercussion for tech in Britain.

It's definitely a tech-lite year, but a few interesting developments were present.

First up, the aerospace industry has been given a boost with a new Aerospace Technology Institute that will provide £2.1 billion of research and design support.

Creative unblock

But the creative industries will also get a much smaller filip; namely a £15 million fund that will be awarded for those supporting digital content production and an £8 million hoik in the Skills Investment Fund over the next two years to support skills development in the UK digital content sectors.

Last, but not least, the government will launch a public consultation on how to further support the visual effects industry through the tax system.