The 15 best Star Wars themed gadgets to buy right now

With Star Wars: The Force Awakens now available to own in the home, it feels like a very good time to delve a little further into other bits of Star Wars tech you can spend your hard-earned Space Dollars on.

For some crazy reason, Disney has been rather busy creating merchandise that celebrates Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The Mouse House has branded everything from socks to oranges. Yes, oranges. Frankly, it has gotten a little out of hand but one area where Star Wars merchandise feels valid is gadgets.

From Millennium Falcon drones to R2-D2 fridges, we have gathered up the best Star Wars gadgets you can buy right now. There is something for every budget and, don't panic, this list is Jar Jar Binks free. Although we did look long and hard for a self-destructing doll but to no avail.