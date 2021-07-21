Wipro reveals billion-dollar cloud expansion

Indian tech giant Wipro says it has set aside $1 billion for new cloud technology capabilities as well as mergers and acquisitions over the next three years.

The pledge came as the company launched Wipro FullStride Cloud Services as a single point of access for its range of cloud-related capabilities.

A collaboration between Wipro’s Chief Growth Office and existing Global Business Lines, the new division will look to create an integrated cloud transformation capability for its customers and partners.

Improved cloud services

The new cloud services will allow Wipro's clients to align their business and IT with their most pressing technology needs, hopefully improving agility and efficiency.

“Today, cloud adoption is at the core of any IT transformation initiative, and our clients have been turning to Wipro for help with this," noted Thierry Delaporte, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Wipro.

"With our $1 billion investment in cloud capabilities, and the launch of Wipro FullStride Cloud Services, we are in a far stronger position to simplify, orchestrate and accelerate the cloud journey for our clients.”

Launched in 1945, the company employs over 79,000 cloud professionals across the world, and has announced cloud-related partnerships with Telefónica Germany / O2, Verifone, and E.ON in the last 12 months.