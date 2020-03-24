Which online grocery delivery services have the earliest slots?

With the government strictly advising that everyone must now stay at home to help combat the spread of coronavirus, ordering food online has now become more relevant than ever.

With more people confined to working from home or in self-isolation, it’s understandable that there is a huge demand for online food delivery orders - in fact, Boris Johnson even suggested it in his address to the nation.

However, it's important that you use the services responsibly to allow the services to normalise, so only order what you need to preserve stocks for others who might be in need.

We've taken a look at how the major supermarkets are dealing with the increased demand - we'll be constantly updating this piece, but it looks like it'll be mid-April until new delivery slots are opened up.

Tesco

(Image credit: Tesco)

Next delivery slot: from April 13

You can still register as a new Tesco online customer. Unfortunately, all delivery slots up until April 13 are unavailable based on our research - you might find more in your area, but we've checked at key points across the country and not seen much availability.

Tesco has shown to have a decent selection of items online, but getting hold of them at the moment is tricky. According the brand, new slots are offered up at 23:30 each day:

Hi there, thanks for getting in touch. New slots are opened up each day 3 weeks in advance at around 23:30 - 00:30. I hope that helps. TY - BarrieMarch 24, 2020

Asda

(Image credit: Asda)

Next delivery slot: from April 14

Asda will still let you register as new online customer, but online delivery slots are not available up until April 14.

Ocado

(Image credit: Ocado)

Next delivery date: unknown

If you visit the Ocado website you’ll be placed in a virtual queue, which can take up to two hours (the brand has paused the app due to high demand).

We've been in the queue to enter the site since early this morning, where we were told we were behind 23,000 others. We made it to the front of the queue but because we were doing something else, we missed our chance... we're currently waiting to get past 34,000 others waiting to book.

Those who have a delivery booked for March 25 or later can still edit their orders, and it's currently unclear whether Ocado are allowing new customers.

Morrisons

(Image credit: Morrisons)

Next delivery slot: unknown

Due to extremely high volumes of traffic, the Morrisons online website is currently down. Customers have been advised to check back outside of peak times, but we're not expecting to see a huge swathe of delivery slots on offer.

Sainsbury's

(Image credit: Sainsbury's)

Next delivery slot: unknown

Unless you’re already registered as a Sainsbury’s online customer, Sainsbury’s has paused all new online registrations.

If you have an existing account, delivery slots are unavailable, though elderly customers and those deemed as vulnerable will be offered priority delivery slots.

Waitrose

(Image credit: Waitrose)

Next delivery slot: unknown

Waitrose is still accepting new customer registrations - however, all delivery slots are unavailable right now. You can still amend or cancel existing orders, though.

It doesn't look like many will open up in the near future either, as the brand isn't confirming any new slots at the moment - but that could well just be a lack of communication to the social media team:

Slots are filling up quicker than usual and our team is doing all they can to offer the maximum number available. Please bear with us, as soon as slots are available they will go live on our website and app. - MatthewMarch 24, 2020