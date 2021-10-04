Trending

Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook are all down – here's what we know so far

There's another major outage

Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and Facebook Messenger are all experiencing outages right now. Many users around the world are struggling to connect to Facebook's services.

We've spotted problems with each of these apps, and the desktop services for each of Facebook's platforms. DownDetector – a website that tracks outages of online services – also shows that each of these service is struggling right now in a variety of territories.

There's currently no way to avoid the issues, so you'll just have to wait until they've been solved to reconnect to WhatsApp, Instagram or Facebook.

Some users have also reported issues with the company's Oculus virtual reality gaming services.

We've yet to hear a reason for the outage, but we'll update here when we know more. Facebook's communications executive, Andy Stone, was the first to share an update on Twitter to say the company is aware of the issues and it's currently working on a fix. Shortly thereafter, Facebook's official account acknowledged that users were having trouble accessing the company's apps and products:

WhatsApp's Twitter account also shared a similar statement on Twitter, beating Facebook's account to acknowledging the issue by minutes:

March and April 2021 saw a major outage where each of these services was down for over half an hour each time. It may be a similar issue, as it is impacting the same series of Facebook owned apps and services.

Last time we saw far more services impacted by the outage, and at the time of writing this seems to be limited to just Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook's other services.

Those last outages were due to a bug in the Domain Name System (DNS) of these services, so while we can't say for certain it may be a similar thing again.

